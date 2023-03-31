Kim Kardashian takes children to Paris Saint-Germain game in France

Socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian went to the soccer game with her children and model Kendall Jenner

The businesswoman and socialite kim kardashian (42) took her children and her sister, the model Kendall Jenner (27) for a football match in the capital of France, Paris. The millionaire family was present at the match of Paris Saint-Germain, the team where the stars play Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi It is Neymar Jr.

“The football tour continued to Paris to see Paris Saint-Germain play! The guys got to meet their favorite players, we are in heaven! Soccer moms for the win”wrote the socialite, in a post she made on her official Instagram profile.

In the clicks posted by the digital influencer, she appears on the sofa in the cabin next to her children and Kendall. In another, she appears gathered with other mothers who took their children to the match. In addition, the children met Mbappé, the former goalkeeper of the club Keylor Navas and the Brazilian defender Marquinhos. Kim also showed a moment that she was spotted next to Kendall in the broadcast of ESPN.

See the publication of businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian enjoying the Paris Saint-Germain game alongside her children and her sister, Kendall Jenner:

Recently, Kim Kardashian took her son Saint to follow a game of the Paris Saint-Germain football team. The boy can meet Kylian Mbappé and nod to Lionel Messi. Neymar Jr, despite not being present due to an operation on his ankle, made a surprise for Kim’s son and made a video call with the eldest son of the Kardashian.