Kim Kardashian takes her daughter to Katy Perry’s concert, and ends up teasing: ‘Dreams come true’ | News

Kim Kardashian decided to surprise her daughter, North West, niece, Penelope, and the girls’ friends by taking them on her jet to enjoy Katy Perry’s concert, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (15) .

In stories, Kim showed preparation on her jet to take the girls to Las Vegas. She promoted mocktails (drinks without alcohol) with a menu with drinks named after Katy Perry songs.

What the girls didn’t expect is that the singer would call them on stage for a performance. At one point, Katy Perry was surprised by the presence of North West, called her for an interview and said that she watches all the videos on her TikTok. So she asked them to dance together. “Dreams come true,” Kim said in her stories.

After the show, North, Penelope Disick and their friends still teased the singer and took more pictures. Who also took advantage of the moment was Kim Kardashian herself, who admitted to being a super fan: ‘I’m a super Katy girl, and it’s not because you’re here’, said the businesswoman when taking a selfie with the artist, leaving her speechless. “Call me Katy Kardashian,” joked the singer in the caption of the video.

At the event, Kim still posed with Katy Perry, Paris Hilton and Sia.

