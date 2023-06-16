Kim Kardashian Talks Openly About What Turns Her On And You’ll Be Amazed





latest episode of kardashian Loosens the tongue. Thus, we get to see a feud between Kourtney and Kim over Kim’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. And Kim is seen starring in this episode. She also does a book about what really makes her uh.. horny.. with a man.

Kim doesn’t mince words.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her likes and turn-offs in a man

If we look at Kim’s ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, and ex-acquaintance Pete Davidson, it’s really not possible to draw an arrow as to who Kim really has a crush on. But that puzzle is over now. in the new episode of kardashian tells Kim extensively what she wants her new love to accomplish.

‘The straighter the hornier I get’

What does Kim find most beautiful in a man? Nice smile with beautiful teeth. She literally says: “The straighter, hornier I get.” She says she wants a calm man with good hygiene. She also wants a ‘real’ man who will protect her and who is taller than her. Even though with his 1.57m it is not too difficult.

The list of qualities to be found in her future lover is not over yet. He has to support her in her success, be spontaneous and fun, and of course be a good example to Kim’s four kids. She also wants a sportsman, a driven and independent person and yes.. he should have good taste too.

bold head

Kim also emphasizes what she specifically does not want to see in her future husband. what shouldn’t he “Mommy/Dad Issues”. In other words, no heavy stuff, because she already has enough stuff, she says. Kim also says that she does not like bald men. But she adds that once she falls in love, she wants to rub her bald head too. We’ll have to wait until the rest of the season to find out if her new love interest ‘Fred’ meets these requirements. kardashian,