Kim Kardashian turns out to be not so confident: “The lights in the bedroom should be turned off” | celebrities

celebrities“A photo shoot for 100 people is no problem, but the lights in the bedroom should be turned off.” Kim Kardashian (42) makes a surprising confession on ‘The Kardashians’. The reality star who appears to have tons of confidence at first glance isn’t so confident.

The episode features Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick chatting. The two talk about life and what it’s like to date someone as famous as them. At one point, Scott mentions that he would like to see Kim with an older man. Though it turns out the reality star isn’t such a fan of hers. “Old doesn’t suit me, but too young isn’t good either.”

lights off

Then ex-wife Kanye West cited the relationship status of singer Cher. The latter is currently dating Alexander Edwards, who is no less than 40 years old. “They’re the best I’ve ever seen,” Disick said. The reality star can’t deny something in return. Although she herself will say that this will make her very insecure. The 40-year-old Scott joked, “Either she has a lot of confidence or the lights go out.” “But you have to turn off the lights with me anyway,” Kim said in response.

(Read more below the photo.)

Scott Disick. © Photo News



The revelation may come as a surprise to some, as the reality star, who has also recorded a sex tape in the past, seems pretty confident at first glance. “A photo shoot in a thong is not a problem for me. Even if there are 100 people on the set.” She continues: “But when I’m alone with someone, I’m like, ‘Wait, don’t look at me. Turn off the lights’.”

Secretly

Not much later, Kim’s relationship status was also discussed. According to the reality star, it’s not easy to date when you’re famous. “Definitely not with anyone new. First dates are always indoors for me.” She continues: I just can’t go out. It’s actually a little weird.”

(Read more below the photo.)

Kim Kardashian. © Getty Images



The media also has an effect on how long a relationship with a reality star lasts. “If you don’t succeed, sometimes you try a little harder. Otherwise, I’m ashamed of myself when it’s written that another relationship has ended.” Kim with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson on ‘The Kardashians’ “You learn something from every situation, though,” says the reality star. “This time the media made me feel like I was in a serious relationship too quickly.” She continues : “I just want to be a little sneaky. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Read also:

‘Telefacts Summer’ Explores How the Kardashians Got So Rich: “Kim Has Everything Meticulously Mapped”

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Divorce From Kanye West: “I Will Always Believe in Love”

Kim Kardashian Reflects On Leaving Her Life In The Spotlight: “I’d Be Happy As A Lawyer”