Kim Kardashian wants to protect her children from the statements of her father Kanye West

Kim Kardashian doesn’t want her children to be aware of some of the statements made by her ex-husband Kanye West. So, when she sees it on screen, the television switches off.

She explains in her reality series kardashian That all four of his children do not know what their father is saying. “If I hear him make some statements again, I definitely won’t turn on the television anymore. I can’t afford his father to be mentioned and they want to be seen,” she explains. I do this to protect the children. I am sure that one day my children will understand why I am doing all this now. I will always do my best to protect my ex from what they are doing.

Kardashian and Ye have daughter North, 9, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4. Kardashian and Ye decided to split two years ago and since then there have been many harsh words about the rapper’s statements on social media. For example, she shared an online mockery of Kardashian’s new partner, but she also shared private messages from the reality star. In addition, the rapper was also regularly maligned with anti-Semitic statements.