Kim Kardashian wears hilarious shirt with joke about Kendall Jenner





The Kardashian-Jenner sisters love to tease each other. As long as it’s subtle – and it is at the moment. Kim pokes fun at the iconic shirt worn by Kendall. Internet is breaking.

Kim Kardashian Wrote a Hilarious Shirt About Kendall Jenner’s Dating Life

This joke needs some explanation. Because Kim Kardashian has perfected the art of careful trolling. This weekend, a TikTok appeared on North and Kim’s channel, where Kim is seen wearing a remarkable shirt. The 42-year-old reality star quietly poked fun at her 27-year-old sister Kendall Jenner’s dating past.

Kim’s shirt reads “Kendall’s Starting Five”, which features a photo of Kendall surrounded by five members of her supposed NBA. Kendall’s point for basketball players is even clearer now. The shirts feature Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma and Kendall’s most recent ex, Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Nevertheless, Kendall has left her NBA era behind and is now making the move to a boyfriend from a different industry. Still known, but from the stage rather than the field. Of all the Kendall Jenner love stories we know of, the one with Bad Bunny is the most public. While the top model is usually very private when it comes to relationships, this time around the paparazzi are often seen teasing the 29-year-old Grammy winner.

It is not known whether the two are officially together or not, but it is certain that the two often see each other. According to sources, they are ‘very comfortable’ anyway. The couple was seen at Coachella, on several date nights, and vacationing in Europe. although he is not a basketball player Bad Bunny is winning the Kendall game…