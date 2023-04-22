Kim Kardashian will star in the new season of American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian has been confirmed in the cast of the 12th season of American Horror Story, joining Emma Roberts, who will be back on the hit series. According to Variety, although details about the businesswoman’s character have not yet been revealed, Ryan Murphy, creator of the series, said that the role was “written specifically with her in mind”. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her into the AHS family,” Murphy said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Emma and I are excited to collaborate with this true force in culture. Halley Feiffer wrote a fun, elegant and terrifying role especially for Kim, and the season is ambitious and unlike anything we’ve ever done,” she added. According to the synopsis, indie actress Anna Alcott suspects someone is trying to ensure she can’t balance her public life with a grueling IVF journey.

“Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments are exchanged without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings make her jump in the shadows. And despite everything she went through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing wicked games with her. sitcom.

“Then her doctor says she had a miscarriage – except Anna is convinced she’s still pregnant, despite everything the serious men around her claim,” the description continues. “She can feel the baby moving inside her, she can see the strain she is putting on her weakened body. Vague warnings become direct threats when someone chases her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons.”

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the new season of American Horror Story will mark Roberts’ return to the franchise in which he last appeared in 2019, having acted in four other seasons of the plot. Among other famous names that have passed through the series are Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Denis O’Hare, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd and even Lady Gaga, who starred in the fifth season of the anthology .