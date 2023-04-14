Kim Kardashian’s bizarre speech at Kourtney’s wedding soured the two sisters’ relationship, says newspaper | celebrities

A bizarre speech by Kim Kardashian at the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker, which took place in May last year, has now surfaced. This and other weird moments appeared in a special episode of reality ‘The Kardashians’ that was released on Thursday (13).

O Daily Star showed how fans were very critical of Kim’s speech at her firstborn’s wedding, which was seen as childish, in addition to being responsible for worsening the relationship between the two. There were also many other signs brought by the BuzzFeed News and which we will discuss later.

To the wedding audience, Kim Kardashian, 41, appears saying: “I just wanted to welcome everyone here to Italy for Kourtney and Travis. Seriously, you brought us into a fairy tale, and there really is no love story quite like yours.” She added, “It’s a movie. It’s the cutest. You are the best, and we all wish you lots of love and happiness.” Watch the video at the end of the article.

The reaction on the web was not good at all, detailed the English site. “The speech was also horrible. ‘You guys are so cute’ They are two adults in their 40s getting married. You are a 40-year-old woman too,” one wrote.

“Even Kim’s tone in how she delivered her wedding night speech felt weird”said another.

“Why are you making a speech that you would expect to come from a teenager?”a third wrote

“I couldn’t help but notice the tension between Kim and Kourtney,” scored one more.

O BuzzFeed it also affects the fact that Kourtney and Travis are apparently making light of the speech at the time, with the rocker even talking to the person next to him at the time.

In this matter, there are still highlights for other strange moments of the episode, which was quite reverberated by a tiktoker – who is pumping with the theme. One of the clips shows Kourtney basically ignoring her sister’s presence upon arrival on a yacht. She greets North, Kim’s daughter, and her other sister, model Kendall Jenner, but doesn’t even look where Kim is.

Another scene features Kim Kardashian giving tips to Kourtney – who is doing a photo shoot at the moment – ​​on how to walk down the aisle. Kim talks, talks and talks, while Kourtney seems uninterested and ends the conversation by giving a summary of Kim’s entire speech: “You’re talking to walk slowly”. Afterwards, in a photo together, the two completely avoid any physical contact.

Watch the TikTok video with these and other moments:

Earlier this year, a source confirmed to The Sun that the two continue to fight a lot. “They are always fighting with each other. They are always attacking each other,” said the British website contact. “They are the sisters in the family who fight most often and they are the most dramatic sisters in the family. They fight a lot.”

In the TikTok comments made by the Kardashians fan, netizens were convinced of the heavy climate. “Kourtney and Kim are not speaking! And I’m shaken,” admitted one. “Hahaha Kim talking about herself for 5 minutes straight and Kourtney was like, IT’S OK TO WALK SLOWLY,” noted another. “Kourtney no longer wants to live a lie, but Kim is all about lying,” opined the third.

Kim and Kourtney have a history of disagreements and hints, but one episode is the most tense of this long insane trajectory: an epic fight in the old reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, when the two came out in hand and exchanged slaps and insults. Remember below: