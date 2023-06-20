Kim Kardashian’s new flame ‘Fred’ isn’t allowed to see her in the bedroom: ‘The lights must be off’ Show

Reality star and top entrepreneur Kim Kardashian (42) is a professional Instagrammer, known for her underwear and bikini photos, but she is very shy at home. In the bedroom, she prefers men can’t see her, she revealed this week kardashian ,

Billionaire Kim has been single since splitting with younger comedian Pete Davidson, 29, but is having a great time with someone who currently has the pseudonym Fred on his show. Kim’s former brother-in-law Scott Disick says on Thursday’s episode that he favors her with an “older Italian businessman,” to which Kardashian responds that she doesn’t want an older man. “But I don’t want to be young.”

It reminds him of singer Cher, 77, who was briefly with Alexander Edwards, 40 years her junior. ‘I would just be insecure’, Kim says of the age difference. “Maybe she’s too confident or she keeps the lights off,” Disick speculates. As it turns out, Kim does the same these days.

As the face of her fashion brand Skims, she poses with tiny clothes almost daily on Instagram, where she is one of the most followed people with 359 million fans. Kim has also posed for several magazines in skimpy dresses, but this one is different for her. read below post



our apologies Unfortunately, we can’t display this social post, live blog or other because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

“It’s so strange. I can walk out of a photo shoot where a hundred people work on the set, walking in a thong. But when you’re with me, I feel: Don’t look at me! Lights off Do!” Kim screams, hiding behind her arms thoughtfully.

fame makes her last longer with men

Kardashian was first married to rapper Kanye West for seven years and then to Davidson for nine months. Thanks to friends, she comes to know about ‘Fred’, who fulfills all her ‘demands’. But the media shouldn’t take it too seriously, she says.

Because once she is seen with someone, as a celebrity she feels pressured to be with them, even if it is no longer fun. ,’Because otherwise you’d be ashamed that it moved so fast”, says Kim. “I just want to have a little fun. There’s nothing wrong with having a little fun.” Who this Fred really is and what he does is still unclear.

Kim Kardashian having a good time with ‘Fred’. © Disney+



sexiest woman

Kim was in the news in 2012 after being voted the ‘Sexiest Woman in the World’ by a flat British men’s magazine. She topped the ranking infuriating opinion-maker Helen Wright.

“By ranking, judging and condemning women based on their appearance, this magazine objectifies and demeans women,” she wrote. Guardian, “Their value is then no more than a number.” Similar polls still exist, such as the FHM500 with the most beautiful women in the Netherlands. However, that magazine has moved with the times in recent years and appointed a female jury.

What does Kim Kardashian demand from a man? She says in this video:



our apologies Unfortunately, we can’t display this social post, live blog or other because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

Also listen to the AD Media podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





our apologies Unfortunately, we can’t display this social post, live blog or other because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

Check out our shows and entertainment videos below: