Kim Kardashian’s son chats with Neymar Jr. Photos!

On Sunday, March 19, Kim Kardashian made a mix with Brazil and shared in her stories an unusual meeting to say the least. The influencer showed that her son, Saint 7 years old, had a conversation with Neymar Jr, the Brazilian soccer star.

The call took place while the player is recovering from surgery he underwent in recent weeks. They were still able to stay close to Mbappé, whom the two met backstage, and waved at Lionel Messi.

“The luckiest boys in the world video calling @neymarjr to wish him a speedy recovery,” Kim wrote.

Kim Kardashian’s son in connection with Neymar (Reproduction/Instagram @kimkardashian)

kim kardashian recently starred in a controversial photo session that is part of the art exhibition at the Domicile gallery, in Harajuku, Japan, by the famous photographer Steven Klein, and others. The businesswoman posed for the professional’s lenses, in a very suggestive way, topless and also completely naked.

The 18+ exhibition will showcase artwork and editorials from the last 25 years of “Richardson Magazine” in Tokyo’s Japanese Fashion District.

When sharing some images of Kim, Steven commented that the photos can also be seen in her new book “Monogram”, which is now for sale:

“March 2023, @kimkardashian for the Richardson Art exhibition and pop-up shop at Domicile in Harajuku. This collection of images can be found in my new book Monogram at @phaidonpress.”

Kim has worked for years with Steven Klein, with whom he has a friendly relationship. He has already photographed the socialite for several magazine covers, including the cover of Love, in 2015, where she appeared almost unrecognizable with dark skin, being the target of criticism at the time.

kim kardashian was criticized for her extreme weight loss, but now some fans understand why. Just like she did to lose seven kilos and manage to get into the iconic marilyn monroethe businesswoman must have followed the same regimen to star in the new campaign dolce&gabbana.

Kim shared on her Instagram images of the photo shoot she did with the famous photographer duo Mert & Marcus for the brand.

The session was shot in Italy and was filmed in various rooms of an Italian villa.

The brand said: “The clothing and accessories come from a singular reinterpretation of the Dolce&Gabbana archives of the 1990s and 2000s, to which belong the same legendary garments that so often inspired Kim throughout her life and career.”

Kim posted on Instagram: “The new #DGSS23 campaign, shot in an Italian village by photographer duo @mertalas and @macpiggott, channels a sense of intimacy through soft black and white tones. A collection rooted in #DGDNA and resulting in a reinterpretation of iconic pieces from the #DolceGabbana archive.”

