Kim Naps is thoroughly enjoying his second sporting life: “Coronavirus and knee injuries kept me on my bike”

“It’s really enjoyable,” says Knapps (78th). “And then to say that I have only been racing for two years. As a member of the cycling team Belko-Van Eyck, I now also have opportunities to participate in such major competitions.”

Despite her age, the 38-year-old rider is actually still on a great journey of discovery by bike. Maybe that’s why she is beaming with joy. “I absolutely love the sport. Although I really fell into it by accident. Corona and a permanent knee injury meant I had to stop playing hockey in Mechelles.”

The Naps played hockey at the second highest level. Like cycling, as it is not yet allowed to participate in WorldTour competitions. A unique example of top sport can therefore be assured. “The two sports are absolutely incomparable. I miss the hockey team’s training sessions from time to time. On the other hand, I can still train really hard. It’s true that riding a bicycle is easier than hitting a hockey ball.” You can hurt yourself more if you fall. Still, there’s no reason to stop.” (laughs)

The flat course at Borsbeek didn’t really work in Flemish Brabant’s favour. “I prefer uphill running. Not only because it’s heavy, but also because I’m not that strong in positioning right now. Mass sprints aren’t for me yet. Just because I still miss the jerky feel.” This also became clear today. Once funneled, I lose a lot of positions immediately. Do I use my brain too much for a bunch sprint? No, my knowledge of the course Still in full development.” (laughs)

Knaeps combines cycling with a job as a freelance physiotherapist at Vilvoorde’s hospital. “Because I work half time, I can perfectly combine working out and cycling. I am also the mother of a 6 year old son. But he is not here today. He chose to go to the zoo with my mother today My friend is also bike crazy. So he only saw the positive aspects of my sport switch.

Tara Jeans (archive image). , © Geert de Recke

Tara Jinks Is A Jack-of-All-Trades At Cycling: “I Got The Bicycling Bug From My Dad”

Tara Zins (98th) also started in Borsbeek. As a cyclist though it could have been in another situation. “That’s right. Because I’ve already done a lot of things in cycling,” Jins says. “I started cycling when I was fifteen. After a while I thought pedaling all the time was enough. It is true that at that time I came into contact with a team member who paid more attention to the rider’s body than to sports performance. But that was not the only reason I had enough. And that is why I took a different path five years ago. I tried it as a team leader, got an acting patent and even founded a cycling team.

The latter did not last due to differences in vision with the other members of the board. “That’s how I ended up in Duelor-Chevalmeier. Initially as the one responsible for the social media event. When the question arose last year to try again as a rider, I accepted the challenge.”

Gins, born in Anderlecht but now living in Erpe-Mere, can safely be called a jack-of-all-trades in cycling. “I got the cycling bug back then from my father, who used to cycle till the elite. Circumstances forced him to stop and I took over the torch. Not immediately, because in fact the passion for the bicycle came to me when I was fifteen. So it’s not like I always used to go to competitions.”

For now, Jinx, 32, is still testing what’s possible. “Besides my part-time job as a web designer, I myself juggle the races with the administration of this team. I especially want to enjoy without thinking too much. The level at which I have to perform is very high. So we’ll see what comes my way. I love the wind and the cobblestones I got here today. Ultimately, I like to have the peloton in tow as a speed rider.