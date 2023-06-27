Kim Petras – Feed the Beast (★★½): From doll animal to cute cat

Kim Petras was a hidden pop secret for many years, but her international success, thanks to her huge hit “Unholy” with Sam Smith, has finally catapulted her into the mainstream. The German singer’s new album was long awaited, since after the moderate success of Clear pop off and the leak of her unreleased album problematic So it was waiting for a new, full album. But feed the animal We get to hear the legendary pop star at her best, but also on very predictable songs. So the pop beast in Petras is not always indomitable and it seems that he mainly wants to collect some leftover songs from previous projects.

Hungry pop souls will get their money’s worth right away with album opener “Feed the Beast,” thanks to the notably breezy beats and instantly resonant chorus. Still, we have a feeling the singer isn’t showing her teeth just yet, because after her previously released “Alone” with Nicki Minaj, it’s “King of Hearts” that grabs all the attention in the early part of the album. , The thumping beats that announce the song then transition into Eurodance synths, eventually leading into the best chorus on this album. Verbally she also shows why others including The Rolling Stone and NME see her as one of the greatest pop voices in the world at the moment. Consistently intense and an absolute highlight on this album.

Unfortunately, not every number is fast enough. The melancholic and slow “Thousand Pieces” cuts harshly into our skin like a blunt ninja sword… no. Her collaboration with American pop singer Banks also makes little impact, especially because “BAIT” sounds like a Banks song and Petras has a supporting role on the track. “Hit It From The Back” has been teased since their appearance at the 2021 MTV EMAs, but it can’t compete with many of the other songs on this album and feels like an album filler with no added value. It’s pretty quickly digestible for that and the song mainly lives on strong verses that struggle to keep the weak chorus above water. pop animal is up feed the animal So sometimes so cute that she can’t stick to our skin with her claws.

Talking about claws. The groundbreaking “Clauses” manages to hook you from the start, which can also be attributed to the first verse being everything a pop fan loves. In the chorus she’s a pop dream come true and shows what so many other songs have lacked: a spark of Kim Petra’s magic. There are a few more features in “Minute”, where she vocally shows off her register, and the single “Brrr” which got us all excited upon its release. Both the songs emphasize her strength as a singer and hence attract attention to the album as well. So it’s really out there and when it comes out, it’s always a hit.

Despite living in Los Angeles for years, she moves feed the animal Another tribute to his motherland Germany. The rave pop of “Castle in the Sky” is inspired by Scooter and Blumchen, but at the same time it still feels very fresh despite the references to the past. It’s a route we’d love to see the 30-year-old singer explore more on the album, as it’s already made her popular and could set her apart from the crowd even more. he oriented himself feed the animal Perhaps more so on the bonus track “Unholy”, their first worldwide hit, with which they scored a worldwide number one hit with Sam Smith.

feed the animal Kim Petras finds ultimate success Maybe, but ultimately it sounds somewhat like a collection of songs that weren’t included on previous projects and therefore lacks some coherence. There’s really no common thread between the songs on a musical and lyrical level, so that makes you feel like feed the animal It feels like the album was made primarily to release an album. Yet there are some particularly strong pop singles, which spotlight her talents and still allow the pop beast to emerge amid songs that are quite melodic. So we remain partly starved and curious about her next project, which will undoubtedly be a bit more conceptual as she works with Turn off the lights Had great success a few years ago.

On Saturday 24 February, Kim Petras will perform at the Ancien Belgique in Brussels. Tickets for the show are already on sale.

Facebook/Instagram/ Twitter

Find Our Favorite Song “King Of Hearts” feed in our Picture of the Plate playlist on Spotify.