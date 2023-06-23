Kim Petras – Feed The Beast

German Kim Petras (30) learned English by watching Britney Spears videos, wanted to be a star from an early age, prayed at Paris Hilton’s altar in her first music video and said she grew up in gay clubs . Petras Pop breathes. enough experience for her debut album feed the animal, Or is it feeding the gays?

Last year, Petras suddenly became accessible to the general public. He scored a gigahit with Sam Smith unholy With which she reprimanded many angry Christians, but also became the first transgender person to win a Grammy Award. However, it was not all at once. At the age of 19, Petras moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. He worked hard. extremely hard. Over twenty singles and a handful of EPs and mixtapes were released.

and now her mainstream debut album feed the animal, Petras brings to the fore everything from recent years with this fifteen-track record. It also featured star producer Max Martin, who co-wrote for the occasion thousand pieces, Petras’ version of R&B. Ozivolta and Ilya sparring Temptation And Ahh, The album features three not-so-exciting tracks, but somewhat cryptic snacks.

Petras has lived in the US for more than a third of her life – she’s developed a wonderful Los Angeles-like accent – but her musical heart still lies in Europe. At least, it seems so. The record has several Eurodance hits that Gay – she always talks about – will eat up. most obvious LonelyAlice: Collaboration with Nicki Minaj with a sample from DJ better off alone, But Castle in the Sky And King of Hearts (Vocals on this track: oh my god) seem to come straight from the 90’s and could be from 2 Brothers On The 4th Floor. Hit with a capital letter H. or as petras sings a song inspired by the french house uh, “Everything I drop goes bang.”

It’s just a little heinous. feed the animal There are also some mistakes in it that make you think, “Why are they on this album?” sextalk For example. A very flirtatious song in which Petras sings about sex like Taylor Swift. and on Coconut She brags about her pile of wood for the door. Listen, there’s nothing wrong with sex and boobs, on the contrary, but the bubblegum pop of these two doesn’t fit the record at all. But come on, let’s forget some mistakes.

Petras said in a recent interview: “Nobody likes pop music more than gay clubs. Everything I have belongs to the gays.” Well Kim, the gays will be happy about that feed the animal, Is it revolutionary? No. But the pop star seems to be in her element and the same applies to all pop lovers who like hits to be hits.