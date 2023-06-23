Kim Petras Has Definitely Secured Her Place on the World Stage With ‘Feed the Beast’

DIY mixtapes ‘Clarity’ and ‘Turn Off the Light’ followed, both released in 2019, and the ‘Like EP’pop off‘, is full of sex-positive and daring lyrics’feed the animal‘s first album Kim Petras Released by a major label. It has a complete history. In 2022, Petras was hinting at the release of her album.problematicAccording to Petras, the project was put on hold indefinitely when the studio did not release the music. “My everything is ruined. I don’t know how this could happen. I just want this to end,” the singer wrote on her social media as she allowed her fans to listen to illegally leaked songs from the album Was.

However, the singer (fortunately) decided not to give up just yet and continued working on her music. The result was the new album, ‘Feed the Beast’, on which number three Which was originally supposed to be on ‘Problematic’. He took this title from the words with which his talent scout encouraged him to move forward. “Write more and feed the beast”, they would have said. In September 2022 he released the first single from the new album: ‘unholy‘, an association with Sam Smith,

And the song, which incorporates elements of dance, pop, hyperpop and electropop, is sure to become a huge hit. Even when the artistes posted the teaser of the song online, TikTok users started going gaga over it. When the whole issue was even launched and it was accepted very positively everywhere, the fence completely broke away from the dam. Smith and Petras were nominated for Grammy Awards won further for Best Duo, making Petras the first transgender artist to win a music award. Petras went on to sing solo after the huge success of ‘Unholy’.if jesus were a rockstar‘ And ‘Ahh‘, which, admittedly, could not count on the same mega-popularity.

long road

Kim Petras, now 30, made headlines around the world the first time she was just twelve years old, Petras says that she knew at the age of two that she was born in the wrong body. When she was twelve, she announced to the media that she was ill hormone therapy She had begun her physical transformation, but in her home country of Germany, the gender reassignment process can only be initiated at the age of eighteen. In the years that followed, she became a frequent guest on German news broadcasts and talk shows and advocated for earlier introduction of gender-affirming treatment.

She eventually underwent sex change surgery at the age of 16, two years before it was actually allowed in her country. He got this title because of the uproar in the media about his treatment. world’s youngest transgender But. It was a long road for her, but now she is a role model for transgender people around the world. “I am proud and want to help bring visibility and normalcy to being transgender. I want to show that you can be whatever you want,” she said in the interview.

As a Pop Star, Kim Petras Finds Her Audience Above All Else Online, on social media. In the more traditional music world she isn’t accepted because of who she is, Petras said, but online she can be completely herself, “without a committee of men in suits who decide who the public sees.” Will see and who will not.” … “Social media allows us to establish our platform and appeal to an audience. That’s what makes it so great, because that’s what I did.”

The fact that Kim Petras made a name for herself with this style hyperpop, which features a throwback to the early 2000s, magnifies everything and simultaneously buries it under a layer of nostalgia and irony, and which is usually filled with references to the online world, so it’s no Not a coincidence. Meanwhile, the singer, who has been seen as a rising star in the pop world for years, has already partially branched out from that genre and is venturing into other influences and more subdued music, but open internet culture remains an important part of his music. It can also be heard on the highly anticipated ‘Feed the Beast’, which can be heard from today.