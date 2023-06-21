Kim Petras on Afas Live 28th February 2024

Pop star Kim Petras, known for her outrageous style, will perform at AFAS Live on February 28, 2024. This concert is part of the “Feed the Beast” tour. Tickets go on sale starting at 10:00am on Monday, June 26. Concert organizer MOJO announced the news today.

Grammy Award-winning international pop sensation Kim Petras has announced her Feed the Beast World Tour, produced by Live Nation, ahead of the highly anticipated release of her debut album Feed the Beast this Friday. The North American leg of the tour begins in Texas on September 27, after which Kim brings her impressive live shows to at least 22 US cities.

Kim will continue her tour of Europe and the UK in February 2024.

Feed the Beast is a 15-track album of pure pop perfection, featuring Kim’s latest hit single “Alone” featuring hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, her global platinum No. 1 hit with Sam Smith “Unholy” and viral fan favorite Is. the body-positive “Coconuts” and the beat-heavy single “Brrr”. The album also features a collaboration with pop star Banks on the track “Bat” and highly anticipated new songs such as “King of Hearts” and “Uooh”.

Kim Petra’s album Feed the Beast and world tour marks a milestone year for her, including winning her first Grammy Award (for “Unholy”), attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, and winning the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Award. including gracing the cover of Issue.