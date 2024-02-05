King Charles III of the United Kingdom has been diagnosed with cancer and will temporarily suspend his duties to receive treatment

King Charles III of the United Kingdom was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer And treatment has begun, Buckingham Palace reported on Monday.

The statement did not say what type of cancer the 75-year-old monarch is suffering from or what stage it is at, but indicated that Charles III would temporarily suspend his duties to receive treatment.

The palace did not give a date for the king’s return to official duties.

No details were given about King Charles III’s medical prognosis.

“During a recent hospital procedure to treat King for a benign enlarged prostate, another issue of concern was noted,” the statement said. “Subsequent clinical trials have identified a form of cancer,” he said.

The news comes days after King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate were released from a private clinic in London after undergoing medical procedures.

The king underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, while Kate, 42, Princess of Wales, had unspecified abdominal surgery on January 17.

“Her Majesty has today begun a regular treatment programme, which is why doctors have advised her to postpone her public duties until the last minute,” the statement said.

The statement indicated that King wanted to share the diagnosis with the public to avoid speculation about his condition as well as ” Aiding public understanding for those affected by cancer around the world,

For her part, Kate, who is still in the recovery process, likely won’t return to her official duties until Easter.

Her husband William, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, will return to royal duties on Wednesday when he attends a gala dinner to benefit the London Air Ambulance Service.

Charles III ascended the throne in September 2022 at the age of 96, following the death of his mother Elizabeth II, who ruled the throne for 70 years and is the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history.