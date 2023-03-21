Kings League: Teams, schedules, tickets and where to watch the playoffs and Final 4 of the football competition 7 Gerard Piqué

At the end of the regular season, the eight best teams in the competition will fight to advance to the final four of the Kings League in which we will find out the winner of this first edition of the tournament created by Gerard Piqué.

After 11 days of competition that have given us a multitude of surprises and equalitythe Kings League said goodbye to its first regular phase heading to the playoffs where it will be determined who will be the winner of the first competition of this 7-a-side football format created by Gerard Piqué at the Spotify Camp Nou.

After a final day of heart attack, we already know those in charge of giving us a good show on Twitch and at the blaugrana fiefdom. Without further ado, these will be the eight teams that will play the quarterfinals on Saturday and those that will seek to reach Sunday to play the final matches at the Camp Nou.

Teams that will participate in the Kings League playoffs

After the results of the last day, the Kings League playoff knockout table looks like this

Left side of the frame

Saiyans (4th) vs. Kunisports (5th) . Saturday March 25 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

Ultimate Móstoles (1st) – El Barrio (8th)). Saturday March 25 at 9:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

Right part of the frame

Porcinos FC (2nd) vs. Annihilators FC (7th) . Saturday March 25 at 20:00 Spanish peninsular time.

Los Troncos FC (3rd) vs. xBuyer Team (6th) Saturday March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

Tickets and where to watch the Kings League playoffs

To watch each and every one of the Kings League matches you have several options, each one more interesting than the other:

You can see it through the YouTube or Twitch channels of the presidents themselves live, as if it were a co-stream, just like in esports like League of Legends. You can see it from the kings league channel on YouTube or Twitch so you don’t miss any of the ins and outs of this competition.

On the subject of tickets, we leave you with an article that we published about it weeks ago when they released the news that the Final Four would be played at the Camp Nou so that you do not miss anything about how to request them and witness a live show of this competition. who is breaking all kinds of records on Twitch.