‘Kisan Patni Chahta Hai’ introduces five new farmers and a farmer’s wife

The success formula of ‘The farmer’s search for a woman’, Continuing, the makers are already at the start of a new season. On Mondays June 12 and 19, Dina Tersago will introduce six new farmers.

Dina Tersago will soon cross all of Flanders again in search of love for six new farmers. For this they need candidates, so the program is calling on Monday 12th and 19th June. In episode two, the presenter introduces five farmers and one farmer’s wife. Anyone interested may introduce themselves via personal message, as in other years. “I think it’s amazing to see how a note, e-mail or video message can be the beginning of a life together. That feeling overwhelms me every time,” Tursgo says.

No blindly in love next session. This time the farmers of Flanders will be seen in full force in the call. Dina Tersago already lifts a corner of the veil: “In addition to some dairy and meat farmers, we have also recruited a biodynamic farmer and a flax farmer for the first time this season.” Apart from this, there is nothing left to look forward to for the episode in June.

The Call episode on Monday 12th and 19th June at 8:35 PM on VTM.