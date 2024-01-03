Klaas attracts the attention of several clubs in the exchange market

As some anticipated, the hiring of relievers comes after Josh Hader signed a five-year contract with the Astros. Matt Moore, Robert Stephenson, Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson and others have found new homes since Hader joined Houston on January 22.
Now that there are some options on the free market, clubs looking for quality reinforcements for the bullpen will look to complete a trade for one of the best closers.
According to MLB Network’s John Paul Morosi, multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Dominican right-hander Emmanuel Clase from the Guardians. However, Morosi says a transaction does not appear likely in the near future.
“There’s nothing right now that would motivate parents to move it,” Morosi said.
Klaas, who will begin his 26-year-old campaign, led the majors in saves in 2022 and 2023, and earned a call to the All-Star Game in each of those years. He finished 2023 with a 3.22 ERA in 72.2 innings (75 appearances).
However, these figures were a step back compared to his results from 2021 to 2022, when he recorded an overall earned run average of 1.33 in a total of 142.1 innings. His strikeout rate dropped by nearly a quarter to 21.2% in 2023, but his groundball rate (56.6%) and hit rate (5%) remain solid.
The class is under contractual control until at least 2026. He has club options for 2027 and 2028.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball
Source link