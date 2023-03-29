Klara Castanho stars in her first horror film; check images

Actress of “Confessions of an Excluded Girl” and “Back to 15” faces new genre on the big screen

The actress Klara Castanho (“Confessions of an Outcast Girl”, “All for a Popstar” and the series “Good Morning, Veronica”) will star in his first horror film, “Soul Catcher”, which had behind-the-scenes footage revealed. The film has been shooting since mid-November in Serra da Cantareira, in the north of São Paulo.

In addition to Brownthe cast has Angela Dippe (from the series “Sintonia” and Penélope from the classic children’s series “Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum”), Jessica Colors (from the soap opera “Verdades Secretas” and the series “Cidade Invisível”, from Netflix), Larissa Ferrara (“All the Reasons to Forget”), Priscilla Sol (from the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo” and the series “Ninguém Tá Olhar”, from Netflix) and the actress and influencer Duda Reis.

“The project won me over because it was totally different from anything I had done so far. And the recording process made me recognize new ‘talents’ in me that were unknown. Emília, my character, was delicate and surprising from the first contact with the script, and playing her was really nice”, says the actress Klara Castanho.

In the plot, four girls who met in an online witchcraft study group decide to participate in a ritual to be performed during a total solar eclipse, at the home of a famous witch named Rea.

After the ritual, things seem to get out of hand. They find themselves trapped in a kind of dimensional limbo, culminating in the appearance of a creature older and more powerful than time: the Soul Catcher. To everyone’s despair, this creature ends up proposing a kind of game, where only one can get out of there alive.

Directed by the filmmakers Fernando Alonso It is Nelson Botter Jr (from the series “Os Under-Undergrounds” and animated features “O Pergaminho Vermelho” and the unprecedented “Save the Tree”, the only Brazilian representative at the Goya Awards), the film also features a script signed by the duo in partnership with Tarsila Araújo.

Filming for “Tacher of Souls” should end in the next few days and the release should take place in 2023. Check out the released images:

