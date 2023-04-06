Klaus Teuber, creator of popular board game Catan, dies aged 70

Klaus Teuber, the creator of the hugely popular board game Catan, has passed away after a short illness, according to a family statement. He was 70 years old.

The board game, originally called The Settlers of Catan when it launched in 1995 and is based around a set of hexagonal tiles, has sold tens of millions of copies and is available in over 40 languages. It spawned dozens of spin-offs and remakes, including electronics, not to mention game-related merchandise.

“It is with great sadness and regret that the Teuber family announces the death of their beloved husband and father, Klaus Teuber, at the age of 70, on April 1, 2023, following a short and serious illness,” the statement reads. published in German. Catalan site. The family asked for privacy.

A statement from the Catan studio team on social media noted: “While Klaus’ contributions to the board game industry are incalculable, we will remember him as a kind and selfless human being, an inspiring leader and, most importantly, as a friend. “

Tupper was born in June 1952 in the German town of Rye Breitenbach. He was working as a dental technician in the 1980s outside the industrial city of Darmstadt, he told the New Yorker in 2014, when he took up designing board games in his basement. He said. “I developed escape games. This was my own world that I made.”

In multiplayer, competitors use five resources to build their colonies or settlements: wool, grain, wood, bricks, and ore. Teuber never thought his game would be so successful; He finally quit his job as a dental technician in 1998, “when I felt like Kattan could feed me and my family,” he told The New Yorker. The game became a family business.

In the first five months of the pandemic in 2020, sales soared as people played in quarantine, the company told NPR.

The Catan studio staff urged mourners to Teuber “honor Klaus’ memory by being kind to one another, fearlessly pursuing your creative passions, and enjoying a game with your loved ones.”