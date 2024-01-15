Klay Thompson has achieved historic achievements in the NBA

last day of National Basketball Association before the weekend holidays all Star It started in an unusual way clay thompson and fans of Golden State Warriors, Since, coach steve kerr Decided to leave number 11 on the substitute bench to give the rookie a chance Brandin Podziemski on a trip to utah jazzAt the Delta Center.

However, perhaps it was surprising or risky for some in the last three games thompson He averaged 14.3 points with a hitting percentage of .395 and .217 from the three-point line. Whereas, the basis of Warrior’s He was coming off an incredible night after becoming the first rookie in history nba Reaching 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a perfect triple by finishing 5-5, data from statemuse,





As a result, it sounds more like a warning. clay thompson So that doesn’t slow down the accelerator for the second half of the regular season. A fact which he finally accomplished after giving his best performance in the 2023-2024 season nba,

Magical night for Klay Thompson

overall escort Golden State He stayed on the court for about 28 minutes and dropped 35 points, six rebounds and two assists. Additionally, he successfully completed 2-2 free throws to finish the night with a .591 FG% and .538 from long range.

Also, with this great presentation, clay thompson exceeded the number of 15,000 points,Exactly 15,022 annotations were recorded. To connect with players like Lebron James, Kobe Bryant and his companions Stephen Curry, to name a few. As a curious fact, he achieved it from the substitute bench after an outstanding career nbaData from Basketball Reference.

for its part, Brandin Podziemski, didn’t look bad as he contributed 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes. in victory 140-137 Vs utah jazzThis is the third consecutive loss at home and fourth overall for the Jazz.

Finally, with this distant victory Golden State Warriors They solidified their position in tenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 27–26 and a 2.5 game lead. utah Which is at eleventh place in the table with 26-30.

