Knock at the Cabin (Blu-ray) Review – Allesoverfilm.nl

In this thriller from visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, a close-knit family is taken hostage by four armed strangers while on vacation at a remote cabin. The visitors, led by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), demand that the young girl and her parents make an unimaginable choice: save their family or save humanity.

The directorial career of M. Night Shyamalan is a bit interesting. his first movies the sixth Sense, unbreakable And Symptom True modern classics and its star was rising at the time. after that it subsided Village And lady in the water, The two films are often somewhat underrated and the last film in particular is often not well understood (the film is intended as a fairy tale for his children, but is not often seen as such). . But then the real blunder happened: popular, the last Airbender And after Earth, Unfortunately, with these three films, Shyamalan really destroyed his earlier successes. He then picked it up again with the largely self-financed meeting and especially after split, split especially saved by James McAvoy’s interpretation and the surprising and daring ending, which brings this film into the universe unbreakable is put. glass This became the final piece of the Tripitaka, but unfortunately did not make the intended impact. then came Oldwhich is very interesting as a premise, but also a bit flippant on its interpretation, sort of with popular, his latest film is knock on the cabin, is based on the book ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’ by Paul Tremblay, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The film has a strong premise: a father goes on vacation with his daughter to a tree house when four strangers appear before them who confront the family with an impossible choice: sacrifice someone, or the world ends. Will happen It’s a diabolical choice, because is it true what strangers say? The cast is headed by former wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista. And Bautista takes a different approach than former collaborators Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena, namely that he actually takes acting lessons and chooses roles that do not correspond to his physical presentation, such as those in action films. , but more concrete and psychologically challenging roles, so Shyamalan chose Bautista for his small, but influential role in blade runner 2049, knock on the cabin ends up telling a biblical story, and luckily Shyamalan keeps the story largely in line with the book. And that’s certainly a saving grace for the film, as Shyamalan, with his own script writer/director, occasionally overturns a forced plot twist that lets the rest of the story down a bit. So this time no surprise twist and no crazy plot twist. The story is thrilling, powerful and the roles of both the fathers are well played. The role of baby girl Wayne is also well played. and who takes a closer look harry potter Alumnus Rupert Grint plays an almost unrecognizable minor role. knock on the cabin In the end it turned out pretty good, really good. The film has a very exciting structure and grabs your attention. The acting is excellent and especially Dave Bautista’s. The epilogue is quite surprising in that regard, but it doesn’t come completely out of the blue (pun intended for those who’ve seen the film). The film is getting a lot of criticism, but in my opinion it is unfair. knock on the cabin Sure has succeeded, and with it Shyamalan hopes to get in greater shape.

image quality knock on the cabin Achieves excellent 1080p transfer in native 2.39:1 aspect ratio on Blu-ray Disc. Transfer is good. Sharpness is very good and colors are also reproduced very faithfully. Contrast and shadow detail are also quite good. There is little or no visible detail in the dark, but low-light scenes deliver excellent black levels and contrast. There’s really little to say about this transfer. sound quality knock on the cabin The original English spoken language features a Dolby Atmos track, and is based on a Dolby TrueHD 7.1 track. Given the atmosphere of the film, the Atmos track sounds a bit heavy, but it mainly has to do with it in the finer points. The height channels are not used much, but the object-based design of the track results in a constant presence of sound and adds to the tension already present in the film. The music and ambient sounds are subtle at times, but give you as a viewer an extra exciting feeling. The track certainly contributes to the atmosphere of the film. An excellent track. Excessive knock on the cabin Comes with a modest but interesting package of extras. All extras are in 1080p HD and subtitled in Dutch. Deleted scenes (6 minutes)

Four deleted scenes in total. Chewblaster Infomercial – Extended (1 minute)

An extended version of the TV commercial shown in the film. Get a good look at who has a cameo in this infomercial. Choosing Wisely – Behind the Scenes of Cabin Knocking (24 minutes)

A very comprehensive look at the making of the film, including the genesis of the idea, the book the film is based on, and other aspects. doomsday tools (5 minutes)

A look at the weapons/tools that the four infiltrators carry around in the film. drawing a picture (4 minutes)

A behind the scenes look at the storyboarding of the film that directors do a lot. Kristen Cui shines (4 minutes)

The actress who plays Wayne follows on set and how she prepares for her role.

