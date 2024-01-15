Know the benefits of clove tea with ginger and how to make it easily.

our past is full natural medicine, herbal and delicious that in one way or another can help us live a healthy life and are sometimes a great option to deal with some of our diseases. is an example clove tea with Ginger Of which we will tell you how you can prepare it and what benefits you can get from it.
He clove tea with Ginger It is a quite healthy drink, which can help us have better health due to its antioxidant, astringent, diuretic, soothing, low-calorie and relaxing properties. Apart from this, due to ginger we can also take advantage of its expectorant properties.
it drink is one Good source of Vitamin C, Magnesium, Potassium and Vitamin B6Whereas cloves contain large amounts of Vitamin K, Vitamin C, calcium and manganese. Both cloves and ginger can help reduce inflammation in our bodies and provide relief from symptoms of inflammatory conditions like arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease.
Benefits of clove tea with ginger
Both ingredients have long been used traditionally to provide relief from digestive problems stomach painThe indigestion And this nausea, Both cloves and ginger can help fight infection. bacteria, virus And mushroom Which protect the body from harm, which can prevent infection and promote immune health.
Now that you know everything about this drink and its ingredients, you can get to work!
Material
- 2 cups water
- 2 teaspoons whole cloves
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger (or 1-2 thin slices of fresh ginger)
- Optional: honey or sweetener to taste
Preparation
- Boil water in a small pot or kettle.
- When the water is boiling, add the whole cloves and grated ginger (or ginger pieces) to the hot water.
- Lower the heat and let the mixture simmer for about 5-10 minutes so that the flavors infuse into the water. The longer you let the infusion simmer, the stronger the flavor will be.
- Once the infusion reaches the desired flavor, remove the pot from the heat and strain the infusion to remove the cloves and ginger.
- If you wish, sweeten the infusion with honey or sweetener to taste.
- Serve the infusion hot and enjoy its delicious taste and the health benefits of cloves and ginger.
nutritional information
- Calories: 1 kilo calorie
- Carbohydrates: 1 gram
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 1 gram
- Sugar: 1 gram
- Fibers: 1 gram
- Sodium: 1mg
- total fat: 1 gram
- saturated fats: 1 gram
