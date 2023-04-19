Know the program of the tour through different locations

The mobile classroom of “Misiones Gamer” defined the schedule of tours until June 1. Until this Thursday, April 20, it is in the town of Gobernador López, then it continues through other municipalities of Alto Uruguay.

The project promoted by Silicon Misiones, continues with the visit to the different communes with the aim of bringing a “professional gaming” experience to young people from all over the province, as well as attracting and promoting talent in electronic sports.

Simultaneously, the intention is to create a missionary team of “e-sports”, training them to represent Misiones in national and international competitions.

So that those interested can get closer, the new list of municipalities in which the gamer truck will be parked was released.

-Schedule of the tour:

April: Gobernador López from 17 to 20 – Mojón Grande from 21 to 23 – Itacuararé from 24 to 27 – Santa María from 28 to 30

May: Tres Capones, from 1 to 4 – Azara, from 5 to 7 – Olegario Víctor Andrade, from 8 to 11 – Arroyo del Medio, from 12 to 14 – Almafuerte, from 15 to 18 – Bonpland, from 19 to 21 – Mártires , from 22 to 25 – San Martín, from 26 to 28 – Caá Yari, from June 29 to 1.

The schedule for access to the mobile classroom is from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Those interested can attend with a previous shift, reserved from the Silicon Misiones website,

In turn, it is made known that the available games are: Fornite, Valorant, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Minecraft, among others.

CE Multimedia / RMM