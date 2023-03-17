Know what is known about the supposed new version of the video game

Despite having been released 11 years ago, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has not lost its validity. The video game has not disappeared with the passage of time and, on the contrary, it continues to be one of the favorites.

One of the great points in its favor has been the competitive scene it presents as well as the player base it shows. Now last, the information was leaked that indicates that there would be a great update with its transfer to Source 2.

The mentioned graphics engine belonging to Valve was launched in 2014 and there are many video games that use it. However, CS:GO He was the only one who resisted that change, but it seems that the panorama is different today.

Everything indicates that very soon it would also join video games such as Dota 2, Artifact, Dota Underlords and Half-Life: Alyx that already use Source 2. For this reason, many users have already nicknamed it as ‘counter strike 2‘.

CS:GO WOULD BE THE BIGGEST UPDATE IN VIDEO GAME HISTORY

Rumors began to circulate when users found executable files of CS:GO 2 in an update from NVIDIA. Although the video game has been updated little by little, it was not a radical improvement, since more than anything it was to fix bugs and balance weapons.

