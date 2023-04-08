Knowing a little more about Gabriel Basso, the protagonist of “The Night Agent”, from Netflix

Advertising Unable to load ad

It is a fact that the success ofThe Night Agent” took a lot of people by surprise!

The noise was so much that the Netflix it didn’t take long to realize that he could have another ‘gold mine’ in his hands, so he has already tried to renew the mystery series for a second season – without any premiere prediction.

The ‘surprise factor’ also came to mind, by the protagonist in question: Gabriel Basso.

He already has a few outstanding projects in his career, but nothing the size of “The Night Agent”. Good for him, he seems to have jumped at the chance!

Taking advantage of the success of the current series, which is at the highest point of the top 10 of the platform in Brazil – as well as in other corners of the world – we have put together a detailed profile about the ‘man of the moment’ for those who want to know a little more about his trajectory, as well as some of the projects he participated in in the past.

Kings of Summer (2013)

Louis Gabriel Basso III (born December 11, 1994) is an American actor, who began his career as a child actor and, from 2010 to 2013, had a series regular role on showtime“The Big C”. In cinema, he starred in the science fiction film “Super 8” from 2011 and the 2013 comedy-drama, “The Kings of Summer”; most recently, in 2020, he played JD Vance in the drama “Once upon a Dream” – available at Netflix.

CAREER

Basso played minor roles in two feature films in early 2007 while living in St. Louis. Louis: “Bill”, starring Aaron Eckhart; It is “alice upside down”, starring Alyson Stoner. Basso’s older sister Alexandria also had a role in the latter feature. He later moved with his mother and sisters to Los Angeles. He found representation in his first week there, securing a lead role in the series “Ghost Town” of Dailymotion Kids.

Afterwards he had several guest roles on popular series such as “Icarly” from the Nickelodeon It is “The Middle: A Family Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” from the ABC. In “The Big C”, played Adam Jamison, son of the main character played by Laura Linney.

Per “The Kings of Summer” (2013), premiered on Sundance Film Festival 2013. From then on, he appeared in the action comedy “Spy School” (2015), with Hailee Steinfeld It is Dove Cameron. In September 2014, he joined the cast of the directorial debut film Meg Ryan“ithaca“, beside Tom Hanks. Basso also appeared in the courtroom drama film “Versions of a Crime” (2016), directed by Courtney Hunt and starring Keanu Reeves It is Renee Zellweger.