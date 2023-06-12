Known by the new name Blues Festival Hoogwein

HOOGEVEEN – Attention blues fans: Saturday 18 November the blues festival is back in De Tambor for Hoogeveen 17I version. Amazing rhythm, unique guitar solo and impressive vocals.

Music and song, immersed in everything that life brings and brings. Power Blues, Mississippi Blues Tunes, Soul Ballads. This is the line-up so far: JJ Thames (USA), Bernard Ellison (USA), Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory (USA), Cubby’s Blues, Gerry Hundt Trio (USA) and Dilana Smith (SA). The full line-up will be announced after the summer.

Dilana Smith (SA)

He may be small in stature, but as a singing sensation Dylan Smith took on the roles of rock legends such as Tina Turner, the Wilson sisters, Janis Joplin, Cyndi Lauper, Joan Jett, Blondie, Skin, Alanis Morissette or Adele. He is ‘Larger Than Live’. Every song she sings, she goes wild with everything she has: a powerful, spirited soul and rock voice and an athletic, expressive body. Dilana moves, seduces and wakes up. He’s a magnet: At the end of the night, everyone’s in love with him.

JJ Thames (USA)

In 2017 she appeared in De Tambor for the first time. This young artist is authentic, passionate, honest and irresistible! With a breathtaking voice and impressive demeanor, she manages to put up an impressive show.

cubby blues

With Erwin Niehoff, Sean Webster (UK) and band, including horn players, Irwin Java performed a tribute to Harry Muskie and his band Cubby and the Blizzards. Java himself was part of this band, with which he toured Dutch theaters from 1986 to 2011. During the Blues Festival you’ll hear a mix of old Cubi songs, songs from when Harry Muskie went solo (mid-1970s to 1996) and new material from the 1996-2011 Cubi & The Blizzards period. Big hits like Window of My Eyes, Apple Knockers Flophouse and songs from the golden album Cats Lost are not missing.

Bernard Allison (USA)

Bernard Ellison was born a bluesman in heart and soul. How could it be otherwise, as the son of American blues guitarist Luther Ellison. As a result, he came into contact with such greats as Muddy Waters, Albert King, and Hound Doug Taylor at an early age. As a child he was inseparable from his guitar. At the 1983 Chicago Blues Festival, he made an immediate impact as an 18-year-old, performing as a guest of his father. Since her father’s death, Allison has focused on honoring her father and discovering her own solo voice. his solo album Let it go was released in 2018 to the critically acclaimed. Blues Rock Review wrote: “This album shows off his mastery of the blues.” album to follow in 2022 ups and downsWith which Bernard Ellison is coming to the Bluesfestival Hoogwein!

Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory (USA)

Guitar gods like Bob Dylan, Gary Moore and Mick Taylor: they all admire Alvin Youngblood’s Heart. This cosmic love child of Howlin’ Wolf and Link Wray won accolades such as a Grammy Award and WC Handy Award for Best Newcomer. He travels the world alone, but also with Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory. He has been active for over forty years and has played at such renowned venues as the Hollywood Bowl and the Royal Albert Hall.

Gerry Hundt Trio (USA)

Chicago’s bluesman, Gerry Hundt has a vast track record. He has been a part of several bands such as Nick Moss & The Fliptops, Easy Bill & The Big Beat, and the Cory Dennison Band. He is a true multi-instrumentalist. In a blues festival setting, he is joined by Daniel Fastro on bass and Tommy Lehrt on drums.

drente news