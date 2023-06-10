Kobe Vleminckx runs fastest Belgian 100m in 23 years in Paris, Norwegian Ingebrigtsen improves record by two miles

Kobe Vlaeminaux finished fourth in the 100m on Friday evening at a Diamond League support event in Paris. With 10.23 he set the fastest Belgian time in 23 years.

The 25-year-old Vleminckx’s chrono was up in the air, as two weeks earlier he had already run 10.22 in Rehlingen, Germany, in a slightly more favorable wind of 2.1 meters per second. The limit is 2.0 m tailwind per second. Paris had a tailwind of only 0.2 meters per second on Friday. Vlaeminck’s personal best since last year’s BC Athletics was 10.25.

The World Cup in Budapest is still a long way off for Vleminckx, as the deadline is 10:00. And yet he is already taking the Belgian sprint to a higher level, as his time is the fastest Belgian time in 23 years. Jean-Marie Irie was slightly faster in 2000 with a B Tri 10.19. Vleminckx is ranked fifth in Belgium’s all-time rankings.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen improves unofficial world record in 2-mile run in Heusden

Jacob Ingebrigtsen ran the fastest time ever over the unusual two-mile distance with 7:54.10 during the Diamond League in Paris on Friday. That was more than four seconds better than Kenyan Daniel Common, who had clocked 7:58.61 in Heusden in 1997.

The term world record should not be used by World Athletics for two miles, as it is not one of the most commonly run distances, but this does not make Ingebrigtsen’s performance any less impressive. In the 1,500 metres, the Norwegian Olympic champion ran a perfectly timed run for a long time, but with the final round approaching he finally fell well below the record.

Opponents in Paris, although international toppers, were all more than fifteen seconds behind Ingebrigtsen. Ishmael Rokito Kipkurui finished second in 8:09.23.