Koen Vetters, Gilles Dupont and everything for the athletes of the Games

Find out everything about the games, participants and presenters Koen Vetters and Gilles Dupont in this article about everything. In June, approximately ninety Belgian athletes will compete in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, which is held for people with intellectual disabilities. In everything for the Games, Koen Vetters and Gilles Dupont warm up all Flanders to support the Belgian delegation to its biggest ever medal win. In Everything for the Games, we also meet the many participants in the Special Olympics World Games. Everything for the Games can be seen from Sunday 21 May; Weekly on VTM at 7.55 pm.

everything for sports

Koen Wauters* and Gilles Dupont – himself a former Special Olympian – are doing everything they can to support these special athletes in realizing their Olympic dream and giving them the spotlight they deserve. Together with the whole of Flanders, they know the participants, the feelings, the dreams and the warm stories behind these special athletes in Everything for the Games and they support the athletes as a bloc. Will they be able to bring home a record number of medals with the support of all their supporters?

Koen Wauters can now also be seen every week in Special Forces: Wie Darft Wint.

Gilles Dupont

Giles, 27, competed in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi four years ago. He then won a gold medal with the basketball team. We first saw her in D Container Cup (Season 2). He says: “After my audition I thought: ‘This was great fun, but it probably won’t work. So I was delighted when Koen asked me to co-present the show. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, because this way I have a chance to keep G-athletes in the picture and give them the attention they deserve. I immediately started practicing hard. Luckily, I can learn from the best and see how Koen does it. But above all I want to keep my style. I don’t want to be another Koen Waiters, but just be Gilles. Anyway, I’m going to give it my all! Like we all follow athletes.

Everything for Games: Koen Vetters

Koen Vetters said before the episode of Everything for the Games: “We’ve only been a few weeks into our collaboration, but Gilles has already completely wrapped me up. And also – let’s be honest about it – Totally ‘played away’. He’s charming, funny and never shy away from a question. I can’t wait to introduce Gilles to Flanders. And that’s not even talking about the athletes we follow Going… and how we really want to get people at home involved in our mission! It’s going to be special: that’s for sure!”

See everything for Games

Everything for Sports can be viewed weekly on VTM and VTM Go from Sunday 21st May at 7.55 PM. If you want to watch VTM Go from Netherlands or any other country, read how to do it here: Flemish TV: VRT Max, GoPlay, VTM Go, Watch Streamz in Netherlands.

Athletes from Everything to Sports

If you read on, you’ll learn more about athletes from everything to sports. Meet Lise Gillis, Seppe Loots, Amal Ebrahimi, Blanche Decourt, Jeremy Lennaerts, Evelyn Desmedt and Tim de Sager.

Liz Gillis (tennis)

Special Olympics World Sports is no uncharted territory for Liz Gillis, 33, of Lakdal. She has already won medals in various sports disciplines and is now participating as a tennis player for the second time. Lies is therefore a star player in tennis, coming in the top 6 in the world at his level. In addition to her intense training schedule – she’s on the tennis court five times a week – she’s a kindergarten assistant teacher at two schools. That’s why his students are his biggest supporters.

Seppe Lutes (basketball)

Seppe Loots, 23, from Geel, together with his supervisor and good friend Arne (27), plays integrated basketball, in which players with and without an intellectual disability stand side by side on a basketball court. Seppe participated in the World Games for the second time. He is a big metal fan and volunteers at a petting zoo. Seppe and Arne are two hands on one stomach. Soon Seppe will also be alone under the guidance of his best friend.

Amal Ibrahimi (Judo)

Earlier this year, Amal Ebrahimi (18 years old from Temse) became world champion in A-Judo, a judo competition for athletes with disabilities. In June she competes in the World Games for the first time, where she also goes on to win. When she’s not on the judo mat, Amal learns hairdressing and works in a flower shop on weekends.

Blanche Decort (gymnastics)

Like her great idol Nina Dervall, gymnast Blanche Decourt (21 from Warwick) always goes for the win. This is proved by the five gold medals received during the previous edition of the World Games. Blanche trains four days a week and is coached by coach Geert and her sister Tania. She is a huge fan of not only Nina Derval, but of Adventure and her foster family as well.

Jeremy Lenaerts (sailing)

Jeremy, 38, from Antwerp, is involved in integrated sailing with his dad, Danny Lennerts (73). Jeremy is the helmsman, Danny cuts the sails and takes care of the tactical side. Father and son secretly dream of a podium finish at their first World Games. Jeremy is a busy bee. He is not only at the helm of his sailboat, but also works on a farm and in the library of a kindergarten where he studies. He also helps out at a rest home and a bistro, and works as a volunteer for Naturpunt.

Evelyn Desmedt (football)

Soccer player Evelyn Desmedt (28 years old from Gulegem) is competing in the Special Olympics World Games for the first time as one of the special flames. She lives for football, is always in a good mood and creates an atmosphere for her football team. Evelyn is a huge fan of her colleague Tessa Woollart, who is the captain of the Belgian Red Flames.

Tim de Sager (cycling)

Tim de Seger, 24, from Boechout took part in the World Games for the first time as a cyclist. Tim is not only an athlete himself, but he also helps train youth. This Wout Van Aert fan is passionate about cycling, but also enjoys playing basketball and football. Tim works as a gymnastics teacher’s assistant at two schools and helps provide Sherborne therapy to pre-schoolers.

Case Content for Games Everything

episode 1

Belgian athletes heading into the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in June aim high: They want to collect a record number of medals. As many as 108! The bar is high, and so Koen and Gilles enlist the help of Flanders known and unknown to support our Special Olympians on their biggest medal win ever. Koen Waiters gives the starting shot and gives the athletes a big surprise…

sailor jeremy and dad danny

Jeremy (38, Antwerp) and his daddy Danny (73) will compete together at the Games in Berlin in integrated sailing. Athletes with and without disabilities form a team. Sailing is in Jeremy’s blood: his grandfather was an avid sailor and daddy Danny used to compete in championships. However, he turned out to be an eternal second … Now father and son secretly dream of medals together. Can they seize it with the support of Coen, Gilles and Flanders? In any case, it will not be because of the overwhelming and heart-warming love of father-son.

Ann Waiters and Kim Clijsters

Like Jeremy and Danny, the jovial and jovial Lie (33, Lakdal) is desperate to win a medal. Within his level, he belongs to the absolute world top in tennis. But, she confesses to Coen and Giles that sometimes her nerves play tricks on her. Koen and Gilles immediately call on two Belgian sports personalities for help. Do Ann Vetter’s and Kim Clijsters’ Tips Give Lies an Extra Boost?

Track cycling in T Kuipke

Cyclist – and mood maker – Tim (24, Bouchout) is also fully committed to a podium finish in Berlin. During his preparation, he would ride a time trial in track cycling for the first time in ‘Te Kuipke. It brings with it the necessary stress and nervousness. Fortunately, he can already measure his strength with Koen Waiters in a practice sprint.

Episode 2 (Representational Weekend)

In Everything for the Games Episode 2, the Belgian delegation of Special Olympians gather during the delegation weekend. They are there not only to have fun and a farewell party just before their departure, but also to train together for the World Games in Berlin. Gilles and Coen have to believe it too. He receives gymnastics lessons from 21-year-old Blanche. “I find it strange to say that you are handicapped,” she says. “I think everyone has a disability somewhere, but it’s more emphasized with us.”

blanche goes to sleep

Gilles Dupont and Koen Vetters are not natural talents, but Blanche is. This is proved by the five gold medals that she won during the previous edition of the World Games. Blanche also aims for a podium finish at the World Games in Berlin. She is supported 100 percent by her foster mother, Karin. “I really need my mom, too, for my confidence. If she’s not there for a while, I find it hard,” says an emotional Blanche.

special red flames

For Gilles Dupot and Koen Vetters this one initiation doesn’t stop at gymnastics. They go to the Red Devils’ training center in Tubize. No Kevin de Bruyne or Thibaut Courtois on the field, but special flame Evelyn. Evelyn has been playing soccer for 13 years and is going to her first World Games with the Special Flames. But first they get training from Coen waiters. She doesn’t become a top coach right away though… Luckily, Tessa Woollart – ambassador of the Red Flame, Special Olympics and top scorer in Belgium – is to the rescue. He has an extra warm-up for the Special Olympics, as his foster brother is also a G-football player.

* Please note: We work with affiliate links in our articles, where we refer you to partners that we think are of interest to you or that are related to this article.

Stay up to date with the latest news? Follow us on Instagram Join facebook group And sign up for our newsletter.

Support VlaamsKijken?

To make VlaamsKijken possible, we work with Google Ads and affiliate links (if you order via such a link, we will receive a small fee from the respective web shop). If you want to support VlaamsKijken in this way, shop from our partners such as Bol.com, Coolblue and Amazon.nl (As an Amazon partner I earn from qualifying purchases – Trial versions of Amazon Prime Video and Video channels also applies). We also receive a small commission through the link to VPN Netherlands (which we use to make it easy to watch TV across the border).

Signal