Kog’Maw’s passive buff can change his playstyle

Coming to League of Legends next week patch 13.8. While no major changes are expected, especially in the competitive landscape, it seems that in Only Q we could run into the odd problem related to a specific champion. As revealed by Matt Leung-Harrison”riot phroxson«, Lead Designer for League of Legends, Kog’Maw will receive a series of buffs.

A priori we are not facing improvements that can destroy the metagame. However, the buff to the Passive – Icathian Surprise, it could cause problems. As confirmed from Riot Games, this ability will go from doing 125/550 damage to inflict 140/650. This is a very interesting change, especially since it will allow players to fight more aggressively and without suffering that fear of dying without taking anyone down. And so many commented Main Kog’Maw in it subreddit from League of Legends.

What will happen after the buffs to Kog’Maw?

Many players have realized that this will be the first buff straight into this champion’s passive since he came to League of Legends. Despite everything, they have also highlighted that there will be another improvement related to this ability. And it is that this passive also will receive a kind of Ghost once it appears. This will allow you to more easily pursue your enemies, especially those with less mobility.

Could this mean that Riot Games will allow Kog’Maw players to play their games much more aggressively? This is the question that many ask themselves. To this is added a decrease in the CD of the [Q] as well as lower mana cost and higher slow in the [E]. We do not know if this will affect the Mid-Season Invitational 2023especially considering that this will be the patch in which the international event will be played.

More in our section LoL News.