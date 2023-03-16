KOI and Team Heretics emotes will arrive with patch 13.6

Image Source: LoL Esports
Last January we lived the event of New starts. It was a special broadcast lasting two days. Thus was born a small and original event that served to give new ideas to the international competitive circuit. So we saw a lot of team-to-team matchups that we never thought we’d see on Summoner’s Rift. All this in a continuous broadcast of 43 hours of LoL Esports.
Once this tournament was over, it was time to give the prizes. In this case some very special gifts arrived. Winning teams had the option to create their own emoticons. Yes, thanks to the designers at Riot Games, these players had the opportunity to bring those games to life. emote and take them to the video game.
Well, these emoticons will arrive very soon in the video game. It will be during patch 13.6 when available in the MOBA. All profits derived from these emoteeither for individual purchases or for the complete package, will be distributed among all the teams.
What teams will be present at the emote from LoL patch 13.6?
A few days ago, some of the emoticons that will be available in the game were leaked. Now, Riot Games has presented the complete list of everyone coming to League of Legends during this patch 13.6. Eight leagues will have their own emoticons that they will surely also use in their respective professional matches. Below we show you the clubs that will have these emotehaving representatives such as KOI and Team Heretics in the LEC.
CBLoL
- flux
- RED Canids
- PaiN Gaming
- KaBuMi Esports
- liberty
LCK
- BRION
- KT Rolster
- Gen.G
- Dplus KIA
- NS RedForce
LCS
- Immortals
- FlyQuest
- Evil Geniuses
- Cloud9
- 100 thieves
LEC
- fnatic
- Astralis
- SK Gaming
- koi
- Team Heretics
L.J.L.
ALL
- isurus
- Movistar R7
- INFINITY
- Six Karma
LPL
- Weibo Gaming
- Ninjas in Pajamas
- Bilibili Gaming
- Top Esports
- Invictus Gaming
PCS
