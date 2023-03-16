KOI and Team Heretics emotes will arrive with patch 13.6

Last January we lived the event of New starts. It was a special broadcast lasting two days. Thus was born a small and original event that served to give new ideas to the international competitive circuit. So we saw a lot of team-to-team matchups that we never thought we’d see on Summoner’s Rift. All this in a continuous broadcast of 43 hours of LoL Esports.

Once this tournament was over, it was time to give the prizes. In this case some very special gifts arrived. Winning teams had the option to create their own emoticons. Yes, thanks to the designers at Riot Games, these players had the opportunity to bring those games to life. emote and take them to the video game.

Well, these emoticons will arrive very soon in the video game. It will be during patch 13.6 when available in the MOBA. All profits derived from these emoteeither for individual purchases or for the complete package, will be distributed among all the teams.

What teams will be present at the emote from LoL patch 13.6?

A few days ago, some of the emoticons that will be available in the game were leaked. Now, Riot Games has presented the complete list of everyone coming to League of Legends during this patch 13.6. Eight leagues will have their own emoticons that they will surely also use in their respective professional matches. Below we show you the clubs that will have these emotehaving representatives such as KOI and Team Heretics in the LEC.

CBLoL

flux

RED Canids

PaiN Gaming

KaBuMi Esports

liberty

LCK

BRION

KT Rolster

Gen.G

Dplus KIA

NS RedForce

LCS

Immortals

FlyQuest

Evil Geniuses

Cloud9

100 thieves

LEC

fnatic

Astralis

SK Gaming

koi

Team Heretics

L.J.L.

ALL

isurus

Movistar R7

INFINITY

Six Karma

LPL

Weibo Gaming

Ninjas in Pajamas

Bilibili Gaming

Top Esports

Invictus Gaming

PCS

