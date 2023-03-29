KOI breaks audience record in EMEA

When talking about success in KOI, it can not only be related to sporting events, but also to non-sports events. The Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué club is one of the organizations that moves the most social mass within electronic sports despite its brief history within the sector. This is noticeable in the audiences, which usually increase when the tents play, especially when their main content creators do co stream. This time VALORANT has proven to be no exception.

The confrontation between KOI and Natus Vincere, the opening match of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA, has reached a peak of 269,997 viewers according to data from Esports Charts. Definitely, the duel between the Ibai Llanos club and the historic Ukrainian organization has become the most popular match in the history of the EMEA in its three years of existence. Previously the record was held by Fnatic against M3 Champions -formerly Gambit Gaming- of the first challengers of 2022 with 241,246 spectators.

As usual when playing KOI, Ibai Llanos had an impact on the VCT EMEA stats as he made co stream as it is both the debut of his team in the competition and the premiere of the league itself. Luckily for the Spanish team, the day closed with an epic victory against Natus Vincere. Ibai and Piqué’s organization put LOCK//IN’s bad feelings behind them with a valor 2-0 victory over NAVI, one of the favorites to win the title.

The only team with victory in the VCT

Having played all the Spanish teams in a match, KOI is the only one that has started the competition with a victory behind it. Giants lost 2-0 against Fnatic, an ‘expected’ result assuming that the black&orange they are the LOCK//IN champions and one of the favourites. However, the negative note has been put by Team Heretics. The Heretics have been surpassed by FUT Esports with a 0-2 that leaves bad feelings for the forms. The giants will look for their first victory against Natus Vincere this Wednesday. Instead, KOI will play Team Vitality on Thursday and Heretics will play Karmine Corp on Friday.

