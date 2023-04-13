KOI couldn’t find a footing and fell to FUT Esports

Week 3 of VCT EMEA continues its course, yesterday afternoon the contest of Valorant most important in the European region saw its third fall Team Heretics that, despite having played a great series at a very high level, it was not enough to defeat the squad of NAVI. At the opening of this tenth day of competition in the VCT EMEA it was the turn of koi and FUT Esports to get on the main stage in Berlin, however the results were again adverse for the Spanish team.

One more time FUT Esports He became the executioner of a Spanish team. During the first week, the Turkish team gave the first blow and comfortably defeated Team Heretics by 2-0; and today, in what was the second game of Week 3, FUT Esports He repeated the result again but this time it was koi who suffered the game of the Turkish squad, but above all the performance of Qw1. the duelist of FUT Esports was the MVP of the series, with 1.86 K/D (52/28/4), the 20-year-old Turkish player took over the game and brought big headaches to koi with the Jett and his aggressive style.

In this way the tents marked their third defeat in the VCT EMEA and, with a 1-3 register, go down to the line of Team Heretics depositing the wishes that giants tomorrow I beat BBL Esports so that both Spanish squads do not remain at the bottom of the Positions table. As for what awaits koi for Week 4, the tents who already come from three consecutive defeats, will have to face nothing more and nothing less than the fnatic of booster and company.

All the matches of Week 3 of the VCT EMEA

Yesterday – Matchday 9

Today – Matchday 10

KOI 0-2 FUT Esports.

Team Liquid vs. fnatic – In dispute at the time of publication.

Tomorrow – Matchday 11

giants vs. BBL Esports – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

vs. – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX. Team Vitality vs. Karmine Corp – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

