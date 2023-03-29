KOI debuts with honors at VCT EMEA

Start the VCT EMEA with the debut of the Spanish. KOI and Giants opened the regular season of the VALORANT franchised league with mixed results for both. Happiness radiated from the tents following a win against a Na’Vi contender for the lead, while things didn’t quite pan out at Giants who can’t get past Brazil’s VCT//LOCK IN champion Fnatic.

KOI fishes cNed and ANGE1

The first game in VCT history had purple colors and a Spanish accent. The great game that sheydos scored in Ascent and Lotus made it very clear who is going to be the reference of the team in Europe and how the games were going to be set up.

In the first, in twenty rounds (13-7) KOI achieved victory with a well-planned defense in the sites and with the defuse as main play.

With so much Na’Vi in B, it was time to turn around and redirect the game with to avoid the explosion of the spike.

Despite the problems that the Gekko on his European debutKOI knew how to keep it at bay by entering from behind to avoid difficulties.

When changing sides, the tents left with a good differential that they managed to finish off in the second part with wolfen as openkiller and sheydos cleaning the sites of rivals.

He didn’t stay behind either trexx that although it was not the most killer yes, he accompanied openkills without being as hunted as the Bulgarian duelist.

However, where things were going to get tighter was going to be in the Lotus where the epic and great feat of KOI coming back from the first half is already the history of the competition.

After it was not possible to explode any of the seven spikes that were planted, if trexx was made an ACE and a 3-9 favorable to Na’Vi (with Shao and SUYGETSU unleashed), Those from Koldamenta hit the table, equalizing things on the scoreboard in ordinary time.

Trexx did not know what else to do to continue in this growing trend and take the game. the russian was openkiller par excellence and although starxo was another of those who was not left behind either, the first did and undid as he pleased.

With overtime open, the give and take extended the match until round 38 where they put three points in a row stopping Na’Vi’s match point and taking the victory 20-18 without stepping on the decide.

Fnatic grows bigger

At the end of the day, the Giants’ debut in Europe against a Fnatic that continues in line with what was seen in Brazil is bitter.

The Icebox that they played was practically the exhibition that the team of derke wants to impose on the VCT. A 13-3 in which the luxuries of the British entity did not need to come out and that with a first half in which the duelist was much superior in the opening of rounds and put on a tray for Leo and Chronicle cleaning the sites of the plants of the spike.

With a frenetic rhythm from Fnatic in which they prevailed 13-3 at the end of the map, it went on to a Split in which Giants woke up and did much more to make up the final result.

Even though they ended up losing the map, Giants evened things up on the change of sides and the fans dreamed of the possibility of seeing a decide.

However, those of kamyk put one more gear with Chronicle and Derke thrown forward and rushing to the giants

Between the Breach and the Raze, the rounds were being achieved until they even saw an 11-6 that worried the Malacitano quintet a lot.

Even so, Giants had not said the last word and things were evened out again with a 12-11 that well dignified the end of their first day. With the final point, Fnatic is the leader of the classification as the best differential of the day, waiting for the six remaining teams that remain to play the opening date.