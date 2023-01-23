Koi fiber | box23

Koi and Finetwork continue hand in hand. The club owned by Kosmos Holdings and Ibai Llanos, Koi, and the Spanish fiber and mobile company Finetwork have renewed its sponsorship agreement and will allow the teleoperator to maintain the naming rights of the teamas confirmed by the club in a statement.

As a novelty, Koi will participate in the new competitions that it will begin to contest this year: Valorant, rainbow6, Fifa, Teamfight Tactics Y Rocket League. In addition, he will defend the title of League of Legends, with which he won in 2022. For his part, Finertwork will also sponsor the team in the new competitions. In Fifa, Koi will defend FC Andorra.

Koi was founded by Kosmos and Ibai Llanos in December 2021

Anna Baumann, EVP of Koi eSports, has assured that “for us it is essential to have the support of brands such as Finetwork, which represent our philosophy and which are contributing to the development of eSports as we can increasingly go further and offer players fans of major shows”.

Koi is the eSports club founded by Kosmos and Ibai Llanos in December 2021. With more than eleven million followers on TikTok and nine million subscribers on YouTube, Ibai Llanos is one of the streamers most popular in the world.

For its part, founded in 2017 by footballer Gerard Piqué, Kosmos Holding operates with several subsidiaries: Kosmos Football (which owns a majority stake in FC Andorra), Kosmos Studios (which produces sports and entertainment content) and Kosmos Tennis, which organizes the Davis Cup since 2019.