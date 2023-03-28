KOI had a spectacular debut at VCT EMEA

The long wait is over, after months of preparation and a huge hype around the competition VCT EMEA has kicked off. In this new competitive global ecosystem, the Valorant Champions Tour corresponding to the European region, for those who do not remember, it has the participation of 10 teams, among which three great Spanish teams stand out, such as Giants, koi and Team Heretics; there are also renowned teams such as Fnatic, Vitality, Team Liquid, Na’Vi and Karmine Corp that they will surely give to talk about.

What better way to welcome the VCT EMEA that doing it with tremendous superweek, On this occasion, the European event gives us five days full of the best Valorant from the region where the teams will compete twice and in this way we will know which teams are ready to fight at the top and which ones will have to make an effort not to finish the season in the last places. Without further ado, below we bring you everything that this first day of the VCT EMEA.

KOI and a big hit on debut

Regarding this first day, we have witnessed the debut of two Spanish squads. On the one hand koi was measured before NAVI and achieved a great victory that despite having been 2-0 was defined by minimal details and SIX! overtimes. The tents They had a spectacular debut, initially the team led by the Spanish koldamenta was left with the selection of NAVI (ascent) by 13-7; however, far from remaining with arms crossed, NAVI came out in Lotus with the sole objective of equalizing the series and giving a taste of their own medicine to KOI.

But despite having dominated overwhelmingly during the first half (9-3 in favor of NAVI), the set led by ANGE1 ran into a great defensive end of koi who forced six overtimes to turn around a game that seemed lost. Finally the tents they took not only their own pick 20-18, but also put a finishing touch to a great debut to keep the first victory in the VCT EMEA.

The hard setback that Giants received

giants For his part, he had to make his long-awaited debut before nothing more and nothing less than Fnatic. The new champion of LOCK//IN and the team called to take glory in this 2023 did not forgive any carelessness and took the series against the Málaga team 2-0. Ice box and Split were the scenarios chosen in the preview, in the first one (fnatic pick), the team led by the British booster revealed the reason for the selection crushing giants by 13-3.

The story in Split (Giants pick) was different since the giants were the ones who started off on the right foot, but thanks to the game of fnatic and a derke (race) on fire, the champions of LOCK//IN they not only tied the game, but also took the map 13-11 and with it the series to start the long road of this new season in the best possible way.

All the matches of the super week VCT EMEA

Today – Matchday 1:

koi 2-0 NAVI;

Tomorrow – Matchday 2:

Team Heretics vs. FUT Esports – From 18:00 ESP / 13:00 ARG-CHI / 10:00 MEX;

Vitality vs. Team Liquid – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX;

Wednesday 29 – Matchday 3:

NAVI vs. Giants – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

Karmine Corp vs. BBL Esports- From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX;

Thursday 30 – Matchday 4:

Team Liquid vs. FUT Esports – From 18:00 ESP / 13:00 ARG-CHI / 10:00 MEX;

Vitality vs. KOI – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX;

Friday 31 – Matchday 5:

Fnatic vs. BBL Esports – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

Team Heretics vs. Karmine Corp – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX;

