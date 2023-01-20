KOI will defend their LEC title against Team BDS





KOI will play his first day of the LEC this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against Team BDS, a competition in which he will defend the champion title, after having reached the top in 2022

The eSports team will compete sponsored by the Spanish fiber and mobile company, Finetwork, in new competitions during 2023

It will compete with the support of Finetwork, a Spanish fiber and mobile company, which has just announced the renewal of its sponsorship during 2023. The company will continue to sponsor KOI in League of Legends and, as a novelty, it will also sponsor the team in the new competitions that it will begin to play this year: Valorant, Rainbow6, FIFA, Teamfight Tactics and Rocket League.

A year of news: Valorant, Rainbow6 and more

As in the previous season, the team for the Spanish LoL Super League will be called “Finetwork KOI” and, in addition, KOI will have new European kits for this year, which will display the Finetwork logo, starting with the European days of the LEC.

For the first time, Valorant fans will be able to see KOI in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA (VCT), the biggest competition in the video game. KOI will debut on February 13 at LOCK//IN in São Paulo. After having announced the last player that will make up the team, Patryk Kopczyński «starxo», the countdown to the start of the season begins, in which Finetwork also makes its debut as a sponsor of the team.

Added to this great competition is the Rainbow6 world championship, in which Finetwork will accompany the KOI team in the challenge of representing Europe in February, after having emerged as one of the big winners last year.

For its part, the sixth edition of the eLaLiga Santander will start soon. For this season, the KOI team will represent the FC Andorra square. Starting on January 28, we will be able to see the KOI roster in action, made up of Jacobo «Chousita» Chousa, José «Jotaba» Baillon and Carlos «Lgend» Pereiras.

According to Anna Baumann, EVP KOI Esports, “for us it is essential to have the support of brands like Finetwork, which represent our philosophy and which are contributing to the development of eSports as we can increasingly go further and offer fans greater shows.” . Undoubtedly, the future of KOI and the rest of the teams in the world of electronic sportshappens to have the support of brands that decide to believe in our proposal for the public. & rdquor;