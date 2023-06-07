KOLA resumes asphalt production after investing in limiting odor nuisance and air emissions (Wijngem)

The now defunct parallel drum of the Kola Noord asphalt plant next to Hoogmolenbrug. , © RR

Asphalt producer Koalas Noord, located on the Albert Canal near Hoogmolenbrug, has gradually restarted its asphalt production. The company was closed for six months in order to invest in reducing odor nuisance and emissions within the framework of its testing permit, with conditions provided by Minister Zuhl Demir (N-VA). Cola seeks to mend damaged relations with the residents of Shotens Bank in hopes of being able to make long-term plans again.

John Aumann

Demir’s decision in October of last year to only grant a trial permit to Kola Noord for two years came after serious complaints about odor nuisance in large parts of Shoten. Given the predominantly westerly wind direction, this is where chimney emissions were most often driven.

“This investment shows our company’s desire to meet the expectations of the Flemish government and local residents,” says new director Stéphane Carpentier.

One of the most important investments made by the company is the installation of a new parallel drum with indirect heating. According to the company, it is an advanced technology capable of bringing about a significant reduction in harmful emissions. The aim of this innovative technology is to reduce odor nuisance and emissions as much as possible. It is used in conjunction with other measures such as installing an activated carbon filter to purify asphalt vapors released during loading of trucks.

Image during work on the installation of Colas Noord. , © RR

Abhinav

Chief Industry Officer Stéphane Carpentier: “We have established a new production process that should achieve significant reductions in odor nuisance and volatile organic compounds emissions. The technology we use for this is very innovative and the best technology available. Now We will resume production in accordance with the conditions of the permit in several trial phases.”

An accredited air specialist will examine in a few months whether odor nuisance and emissions have effectively fallen rapidly and remain within strict emissions standards. Finally, Colas Noord pledges to consult regularly and transparently with all stakeholders involved on this subject.

The smoke stacks, which in the past also caused a stench, were a stumbling block for the residents of Shoten, who also got the municipality on board. , © RR

conversation

“Soon we will hear complaints from the committee that appealed against our permit. Then we really want to enter into dialogue with these people. Hopefully this arbitration process can lead us to a better relationship and a longer term permit, because we really want to continue producing here,” says Carpentier. (Yes)

© RR