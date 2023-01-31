Koldo MVP in KOI’s victory for the LOL LVP Super League against Fnatic TQ

Ibai’s organization restarts its season with a victory against one of the candidates for the Spanish Super League of League of Legends.

The present of koi with his two teams League of Legends (LEC and Super League) It is not what Ibai and company expected at the start of the season. However, this Tuesday the initial kick could have been given to change the losing streak.

koi played his game against Fnatic TQvalid for the sixth day of the LVP Super League of League of Legends and away from the latest introductions, we saw a very proactive team in the early game and with Koldohis jungler, as the main architect of the victory.

A 2v2 on the river in the first few minutes allowed Koldo to pull off a double kill on Elise, and from there he took advantage of the excessive advantage he had with a champion who is already strong in the field. Early Game, it put Renekton and Ryze ahead, while taking out pretty much every target on Summoner’s Rift.

KOI had a moment to spare when Fnatic TQ countered a dive in the bot lane, and recouped 3K gold of the difference, with three kills and two towers. However, this was not enough to get him back in the game and KOI ended up closing the game without any major complications.

Highlights KOI vs Fnatic TQ – Round #6 – Superliga LVP

The victory puts KOI with a score of 2-4 in the current LVP Super League, but it is only one victory away from the Playoff positions that will begin to be defined in the coming weeks.