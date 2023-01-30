Konami closes Crimesight, its “Cluedo” and its “Among Us”, just a year later

Crimesight It was one of Konami’s most original bets in recent years, which unfortunately did not go well for them. It was a multiplayer strategy and deduction game, inspired by the cluelessbut with a very original theme: with Sherlock Holmes and Moriarty… turned into an AI.

Crimesight was announced in the summer of 2021, it came out in April 2022 for Steam… and a year later it will stop working.

In a notification on Steam, they announce the dates the game will no longer be purchasable (February 27) and the day the servers will shut down (May 1, 2023).

VIDEO CrimeSight – Trailer

Early end for Crimesight, Konami’s “Among Us”

“Thank you for playing Crimesight,” says the statement, which explains that due to various circumstances they have decided to terminate the service, despite the support of many users.

DLC pack sales ended on January 30. The game will continue for sale (it costs 9.99 euros in its standard edition) until February 27.

But the servers will close on Monday, May 1, and after that date Crimesight will no longer be playablesince it only had an online mode.

Crimesight is set in the year 2075: there is a computer program that can predict all crimes. But when the system predicts a crime that could irrevocably plunge the world into chaos, create an AI to investigate it, Sherlock…who is up against his nemesis, another evil AI, Moriarty.

Based on the deduction, four players share the roles of killer and target: the players on Sherlock’s side must prevent it from happening, and those on Moriarty must commit the crime. Throughout the game the objectives will be revealed…

Despite having Very Positive reviews from users on Steam, Konami has decided to shelve Crimesight, as they already did with Super Bomberman R Online… and also all these games during 2022.