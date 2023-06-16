Kosovo closes borders to Serbian goods and vehicles

Following the suspected kidnapping of three Kosovo police officers by Serbian security forces, Kosovo has closed its borders to goods and vehicles from Serbia. This is clear from the Kosovo customs regulations and the statement of a government spokesman, which the media in Pristina reported on Wednesday evening.

Serbian security forces abducted three agents on Wednesday in the northern border area with Serbia, according to Kosovan readings. Interior Minister Zelal Svekla said that the three had discovered smuggling routes used by Serbian criminals in the Kosovo region. Serbia denies and says the three were arrested in Serbia, about two kilometers from the border. It said heavily armed men may have planned a terrorist attack in Serbia.

Tension has been rising between the two neighboring countries for months. Kosovo declared its independence in 2008. Serbia does not recognize this and demands the return of its former province. Ethnic Serbs live almost exclusively in the north of Kosovo, and ethnic Albanians almost exclusively in the rest of the country.

In late May, violent Serbs attacked soldiers of the NATO peacekeeping force KFOR in northern Kosovo. Dozens of people from both sides were injured in the fighting. The conflict erupted over the appointment of Kosovo Albanian mayors following elections boycotted by Serbs.