Kosovo prepares to hold new elections in troubled north

Kosovo is set to hold new local elections in the north of the country, where the Serb community is protesting the appointment of mayors of Albanian origin. This was stated by President Vojo Osmani after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moldova. Both insisted on a new ballot box.

For fresh elections, the correct legal process should be initiated, Usmani insisted. It has said that if enough local voters support the petition to that effect, a re-poll may be held. The talks in Moldova, which were also attended by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, were held on the sidelines of a European summit.

Local elections in northern Kosovo were boycotted by the Serb community in April, allowing ethnic Albanians to take power in four municipalities. The turnout was extremely low at 3.5 per cent. Serbs do not recognize the elected representatives. This led to clashes on Monday in which thirty NATO soldiers and more than fifty protesters were injured.

Osmani and Vucic both say they want to defuse the crisis in northern Kosovo. Macron and Scholz want new elections to be held as soon as possible and also seek clear cooperation from the Serbian side.

Kosovo’s population consists largely of ethnic Albanians, but the north is predominantly inhabited by Serbs. Kosovo broke away from Serbia in 2008, which still claims Kosovo as its territory. There has been a dispute between the two states for decades. That’s why NATO troops have been present in Kosovo since 1999 to keep the peace.