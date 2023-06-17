Kourtney Kardashian (44) surprises husband during Blink-182 concert: “Travis, I’m pregnant”

Nodding to one of her band’s biggest hits, American reality star Kourtney Kardashian (44) announced to her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker (47), that they are expecting their first child together. Have been

in the music video of all the small thingsA woman can be seen holding a sign with the message: “Travis, I’m pregnant” in the 1999 hit by American punk rock band Blink-182 that took the world by storm. The band’s drummer Travis (Barker) saw the sign again after 24 years. But now it was “for real”.

During one of Blink-182’s performances, Barker was surprised by American reality star Kourtney Kardashian, whom he had married the previous year. He also carried a sign with the same message on it.

As he turned his attention to his wife, Barker leapt off the stage and through other audience members reached Courtney, after which the two shared a passionate kiss. Kourtney later confirmed the news on Instagram: She is indeed pregnant.

Although Kardashian, 44, already has three children (with Scott Disick) and Barker has two, this is the two’s first together. The couple had been trying to conceive for some time, but it did not come smoothly. The couple has always been very open about their fertility treatments and the ups and downs that came with it. Though she decided to stop IVF treatment last year, her wish to have children will now come true.

