Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting





It’s only Saturday morning, but it’s proven yet again that big Hollywood news waits for no one. If you opened your phone this morning, chances are you’ve already seen it. Kourtney Kardashian has announced on Instagram in a very special way that it worked: She and Travis Barker are expecting a baby.

The pair eventually succeeded.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

It all happened very quickly. Kourtney and Travis have always been neighbors, but in 2021 the couple started dating. The Internet wasn’t sure what to make of it at first, but soon everyone knew (via several rather racy photos) that the couple head over heels in love.

Last year, Kourtney and Travis got married not once, not twice, but three times and we might be on the series kardashian Seeing that she wanted to have a child together. However, it didn’t turn out to be that easy and the pair had recently given up hope. But now it turns out that wasn’t necessary, because Kourtney Kardashian just revealed on Instagram that she succeeded: She’s pregnant with her first child with Travis Barker.

pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Instagram this morning that she is pregnant. Now we all know that Kourtney is a Kardashian and she wouldn’t be a Kardashian if she hadn’t announced her pregnancy in a very special way. The video she posted on Instagram shows her announcing her pregnancy at a Travis Barker concert.

there she stands the front row Along with a big white sign that read: “Travis I’m pregnant.” When the camera pans to Travis on stage, he can be seen stunned. We wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t know anything about the pregnancy until that point. He then runs off stage to celebrate this great news with a big kiss with his wife.

notes

Fans are saying they are so happy for the happy couple all over social media: One fan writes on Twitter: “Kourtney Kardashian getting pregnant makes me so happy because she’s tried so many times and when it finally happens it’s so rewarding.”

Other fans write: “Kourtney Kardashian announces her pregnancy like in the music video for All the Small Things 🥹💛”, “Kourtney Kardashian Announces Her Pregnancy To Travis At Blink 182 Concert IM AT ??????? Oh my gosh???!!!!” And “The Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy announcement was so sweet and a nostalgic tribute to the Blink 182 All The Small Things video.. I love it.”

