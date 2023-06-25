Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of the baby





It’s only been a week since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared their good news on Instagram: Kourtney is pregnant. Now it looks like that’s been the case for a while, as the couple revealed the gender of their baby today on Instagram.

💖 or 💙?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

True fans know exactly what the love story of this couple is all about. Kourtney and Travis have always been neighbors, but in 2021 the couple started dating. The internet wasn’t quite sure what to make of this at first, but soon everyone knew (via the many indecent photos) that Kourtney and Travis head over heels To be in love

This love culminated with 3 (!!!) weddings last year, which we fans got to enjoy a lot. Extensive photos of weddings were shared not only on Instagram, but also in series kardashian The entire episode was dedicated to the love of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The icing on the cake for this couple has always been a sweet baby and that dream is now becoming a reality. Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child.

It doesn’t match Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s fairytale love story

the sex of their child

Of course it wouldn’t be Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker if they didn’t pay as much attention to this gender reveal as their three marriages. In the video the couple posted on Instagram, you can see Travis sitting behind a drum set with Kourtney in his lap. Travis then starts drumming and kisses the couple until blue confetti shoots up into the air; Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are giving birth to a son.

In the video, loud cheering can be heard in the background as the gender of this brand new Kardashian baby is revealed. Everyone in the family is very happy with the arrival of the baby and it is reflecting in the reactions as well. Khloe Kardashian reacts with a series of blue hearts and this is how a girlfriend reacts Going to be the most coveted wife ever! “ Fans are also reacting fiercely to this news. Fans write like this: “I’ve never seen Kourtney so happy since she left Scott” And “Never seen him so happy. Father.”