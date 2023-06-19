Kourtney Kardashian and Travis..this doesn’t fit your fairy tale





For those who missed it: Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her great love, Travis Barker. The couple cannot believe their happiness and have flaunted their baby bump on social media. This fairy tale story preceded it (and it’s great, unsolved puzzle).

ABCDEFG – Courtney is expecting her first child with Travis Barker and it’s showing in a bit.

Once upon a time there was a Kardashian…

Once upon a time a Kardashian fell in love with a world famous drummer. The puzzled and curious world could not get hold of this special gathering. But they soon revealed (along with some naughty photos) that Kourtney and Travis were madly in love. up to their ears.

fairy tale wedding

In one week of magic, the couple named Kravis (aka Courtney and Travis) tied the knot spectacularly not once, not twice, but thrice. The whole world rejoiced at the sight of The Kardashians’ fairies. Although the Kravis couple already had several children on both sides (which makes them a family of 7 together), their heart yearned for a Sprout. A small miracle that will make their world complete. But the road to fulfilling this wish turned out to be full of challenges. The hopes he had cherished for a long time started fading away.

Seal of love between Kourtney and Travis

Yet the forces of destiny had taken another turn. One bright morning, Kourtney stepped into the magical realm of Instagram to deliver her good news. And anyone familiar with the wonders of fairy tale Kardashian gore knew she was going to make this announcement in an extraordinary way. In a mesmerizing video shared by her, it was revealed how she announced her joyous expectation at a Travis Barker concert.

the unveiling

There she stood, a resplendent princess in the front row, holding a dazzling white sign with the catchy words “Travis, I’m pregnant.” As the camera pans slowly over Travis on the massive stage, he is filled with a sense of awe. Until that magical moment, he had no idea about the tiny life growing inside Courtney’s belly. Overwhelmed with joy and emotion, he quickly fled the stage, as if floating on the wings of an elf, to embrace his lovely wife and take a deep drink as they love to do at any public event. .

back to reality

Still, something just isn’t right about this seemingly magical revelation of Kourtney’s pregnancy. A day after Travis surprised her at the concert, she posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. A baby bump that has clearly been around for a long time. The world has now divided its question marks into two scenarios. For example, people don’t understand how it is possible that Travis hasn’t seen her belly yet.

Was she able to hide it so well? Do Travis and Kourtney see so little of each other that only the belly has grown in the meantime? Or did Travis really know everything and did the two pull off an elaborate drama during the announcement? Whatever the reality, we’re so happy for the couple that they’ll also be parents to a new Kardashian-Barker. And luckily for Kourtney, it won’t be at the expense of her confidence:

,I’m living proof that you can look better and sexier than ever after having a baby!Kourtney said after having her first three children.