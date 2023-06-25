Kourtney Kardashian confuses fans with bare stomach photo: “How could Travis not see she was pregnant?” , celebrities

celebritiesIt was a big surprise for her husband Travis when Kourtney Kardashian, 44, revealed at a recent Blink-182 concert that she was expecting their first child. But recently, the photo of her baby bump shared on Instagram has given an idea of ​​her pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed at Travis Barker’s concert with his band Blink-182 in Los Angeles that she and her husband are expecting their first child by holding up a sign that read “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Kardashian appeared to surprise her rocker husband. The drummer jumped off the stage and ran to kiss and hug her.

(read more at the bottom of the post)



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

fans confused

Since sharing her pregnancy news, Kourtney has been regularly showing off glimpses of her abs and has now posted a full picture of her bare stomach on Instagram. This has fans confused as to how did Travis not know she was pregnant? His stomach was clearly visible.

(read more below photo)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. © Photo News/Instagram



engaged three times

Kourtney and Travis are a couple since 2020. They had been friends for years, but suddenly sparks flew. Love blossomed so much that both of them soon got engaged. Last year they tied the knot – at least three times. Once in Las Vegas, before Law in Santa Barbara in the US and in Portofino, Italy. Courtney and Travis spent two years trying to conceive. The fact that the time has come makes them very happy. Kourtney had a troubled relationship with Scott Disick for fourteen years, with whom she has sons Mason, 13, and Ren, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10. So soon he will have a brother or sister. And Travis also has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Landon (29) and Alabama (17).

Look kourtney kardashian is pregnant

Read this also.

Kourtney Kardashian surprised her husband at the concert: “Travis, I’m pregnant!”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Wedding Exclusive Revealed With: “Our Personal Archive Footage”

Rebel Wilson witnesses Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s anniversary: ​​”Have fun, lovebirds!”

Kourtney Kardashian. ©Instagram

