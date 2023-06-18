Kourtney Kardashian expecting first child with Travis Barker | Show

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant again. The reality star shared the news with husband Travis Barker at a concert of her band Blink-182 in Los Angeles. Courtney suddenly holds up a sign that reads, “Travis, I’m pregnant!”

The 44-year-old reality star shared the video on Instagram on Saturday morning. Barker jumped off the stage after seeing the sign and kissed his wife.

The couple has always been very open about their desire to have children. Kourtney has shared a lot of news about the IVF procedure she underwent in recent years. She has been with Travis Barker since 2020. He got married last year.

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s daughter was with Scott Disick for ten years before her current relationship, with whom she has sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope. Barker has two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.



