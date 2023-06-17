Kourtney Kardashian finally opens up about her falling out with Kim





every episode of the third season of kardashian Seems full and full of drama. But the biggest drama we’re looking forward to for episode three is the drama surrounding Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and the Dolce & Gabbana show last year. In the new episode of the reality series, we finally get the answers we’ve been waiting for.

Hello drama.

drama between kourtney and kim

in the last episode of the third season of kardashian We got to see how Kim was busy organizing her collection from her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. Courtney finally told him what she thought about it, and the response was not positive. in the fourth episode he has a sit and talk with Kendall about the whole situation.

courtney gives her opinion

Speaking to Kendall, Kardashian has been open about the situation: “When we were at our wedding, I think Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about”. Kourtney got married in complete Dolce & Gabbana style and she even got a chance to stay at the designers’ Italian home. The wedding took place at Dolce’s villa in Italy and the bride and groom were also dressed by the fashion house. Domenico Dolce is also good friends with Kourtney, so the fashion house is close to her heart.

crazy phone call

There were two instances where Kim called Kourtney, which felt like a double. Kourtney therefore puts these conversations on the table: “She called me and told me she was doing the Skims collab with Dolce & Gabbana. Just count me in. I go, ‘Hey what’s the point of this call? To seek my blessings? That’s why calling? And He’s like, ‘I guess.’ She wasn’t like, ‘Hey, I got this offer, how do you feel about it, I really need the money,’ or whatever it was.

However, this wasn’t the only time Kourtney got a call like this from her sister: “Then he called me a second time and said, ‘Hey, I want to see if you want to go to Milan for my dolce cheese. It’s not with Skims anymore but they’re trying to figure it out.’

just for the money

Courtney then talks about her perspective on the situation. so he made it hard statement that he thought kim was more interested in Business than his feelings. It wasn’t just about the fact that Kourtney before their wedding and Kim after used ’90s references for their collections. We first thought this was the reason for the argument: Kourtney’s copycat wedding. But it goes deeper than that.

real reason

Kourtney looks like Kim is only after the money. For example, she doesn’t take Courtney into account. Kendall agreed but added that as sisters they too have to understand each other’s preferences when it comes to these types of assignments. Kourtney agreed again. Ground Level: Maybe it would have been all well and good if there had been better communication from Kim about this collection. not very smart,